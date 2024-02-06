Out of the past: Feb. 14

1995

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to 2,218 calls in 1994, more than half to assist residents with medical emergencies; in essence, the fire department doubled its workload in 1994, the first year of the first-responder system, lending assistance in medical emergencies.

How much of an impression Kelvin Anderson made at last weekend's National Scouting Combine probably won't be determined until the National Football League draft is held in April; but Anderson, the record-setting Southeast Missouri State University running back out of New Madrid County Central High School, believes he fared well.

1970

Thieves broke into Jackson Implement Co., 326 Highway 61 East in Jackson, overnight taking 11 chainsaws valued at $1,874; Jackson police are investigating the possibility that a pickup truck stolen from the Jackson Bowling Lanes may have been used to haul off the stolen goods.

Snow, which measured an inch at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport overnight, changes to light freezing rain early this morning adding to motorists' headaches; city streets and most Southeast Missouri highways became hazardous during the night and this morning.