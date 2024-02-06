Out of the past: Feb. 14

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to 2,218 calls in 1994, more than half to assist residents with medical emergencies; in essence, the fire department doubled its workload in 1994, the first year of the first-responder system, lending assistance in medical emergencies.
How much of an impression Kelvin Anderson made at last weekend's National Scouting Combine probably won't be determined until the National Football League draft is held in April; but Anderson, the record-setting Southeast Missouri State University running back out of New Madrid County Central High School, believes he fared well.
Thieves broke into Jackson Implement Co., 326 Highway 61 East in Jackson, overnight taking 11 chainsaws valued at $1,874; Jackson police are investigating the possibility that a pickup truck stolen from the Jackson Bowling Lanes may have been used to haul off the stolen goods.
Snow, which measured an inch at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport overnight, changes to light freezing rain early this morning adding to motorists' headaches; city streets and most Southeast Missouri highways became hazardous during the night and this morning.
The fifth graduation exercises for the Navy V-12 Training Unit personnel at State College is held at the assembly period in the auditorium, 43 apprentice seamen receiving certificates upon completion of their course; they will leave here the week of Feb. 24 for midshipmen's and pre-midshipmen's schools.
Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin J. Kieninger of Pocahontas have received word from the War Department that their son, Melvin B. Kieninger, 27, a technician third grade in the Army, has been missing in the Philippines since Jan. 10.
Precinct meetings to select delegates to next Saturday's county Republican convention in Jackson are held at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau; this is the first time in Cape Girardeau history that women are elected as delegates to a political convention.
Floyd Andrews of San Francisco is visiting his brothers-in-law, Lee Arthur and Will Bowman, of this city; Andrews says he meets Cape Girardeans in San Francisco and recently saw A.V. Bayley and wife, W.W. Deerham and Louis Steen.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
