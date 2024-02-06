Out of the past: Feb. 14

The Rev. David and Deborah Wilson are featured speakers to start off the 1993 World Tour Missions Festival at First Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau; the Wilsons are missionaries to Alaska; he has served in numerous Eskimo and American Indian villages across that state since 1976.
Cape Girardeau Airport manager Mark Seesing is leaving his position Friday to become operations manager for Cape Central Airways Inc., the fixed-base operator at the airport; when he was appointed in 1989, Seesing became the first full-time manager in the airport's history.
State College officials met last night with students to discuss food problems at the Towers dormitories, after 600 to 700 students boycotted a noon meal Tuesday; Scott Linenbroker, freshman from St. Ann, Missouri, and a member of the men's house council, says the one-meal boycott was a protest to the food, which in students' opinion, has a bad taste, poor appearance and is of inferior quality.
Rate increases amounting to approximately $4 per day for room, board and nursing care are announce by Southeast and Saint Francis hospitals; in a joint announcement, their administrators, James R. Stricker at Southeast and Sister M. Virgilia at Saint Francis, say specific rate increases were made following a study of projected future costs.
The Rev. W.F. Darling of St. Vincent's College speaks to the Christian Youth Fellowship group of First Christian Church in the evening; he discusses the racial situation in American and the part Christianity has to play in the problem.
One house is burned and another damaged in a fire at Gale, Illinois, about eight miles from Cape Girardeau, early in the afternoon; Cape Girardeau firemen are dispatched and prevent the second dwelling from burning; the cottage which is destroyed, was occupied by Riley Prewitt and his son and was owned by Ralph Cox; all the furnishings are lost.
At the annual meeting of the Cape Girardeau Fair and Park Association yesterday, the old officers were again chosen to conduct the fair activities; officers re-elected were president, F.A. Kage; vice president, W.F. Bergmann; secretary, R.G. Whitelaw; treasurer, S.M. Carter; and superintendent, J.T. Nunn.
A.D. Milde of Jackson brings a load of soda water to Cape Girardeau to ship out to Allenville, Advance, Missouri, and other points to the south; because of the high water between Dutchtown and Allenville, no trains are running on the Iron Mountain between Jackson and Allenville.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
