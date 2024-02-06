Out of the past: Feb. 14

1993

The Rev. David and Deborah Wilson are featured speakers to start off the 1993 World Tour Missions Festival at First Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau; the Wilsons are missionaries to Alaska; he has served in numerous Eskimo and American Indian villages across that state since 1976.

Cape Girardeau Airport manager Mark Seesing is leaving his position Friday to become operations manager for Cape Central Airways Inc., the fixed-base operator at the airport; when he was appointed in 1989, Seesing became the first full-time manager in the airport's history.

1968

State College officials met last night with students to discuss food problems at the Towers dormitories, after 600 to 700 students boycotted a noon meal Tuesday; Scott Linenbroker, freshman from St. Ann, Missouri, and a member of the men's house council, says the one-meal boycott was a protest to the food, which in students' opinion, has a bad taste, poor appearance and is of inferior quality.

Rate increases amounting to approximately $4 per day for room, board and nursing care are announce by Southeast and Saint Francis hospitals; in a joint announcement, their administrators, James R. Stricker at Southeast and Sister M. Virgilia at Saint Francis, say specific rate increases were made following a study of projected future costs.