Out of the past: Feb. 13

1999

With all David Limbaugh's personas — lawyer, editor of his famous brother's books, Sunday school teacher — he has long aspired to be a writer; the Cape Girardeau resident is about to begin writing a nationally syndicated column for Los Angeles-based Creators Syndicate; the column will launch April 4, and the Southeast Missourian will carry it.

The federal government plans to buy property by Sept. 30 for construction of a new courthouse in Cape Girardeau; the government wants to buy the nearly six-acre Happy Hollow site at Independence and Frederick streets, west of Cape Girardeau City Hall; a public hearing on the site, hopefully in March or April, must be held in Cape Girardeau before the purchase is made.

1974

A former member and president of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education — and the first woman candidate — Mary C. Kasten, filed yesterday for a three-year seat on the school board; she is the fourth candidate seeking one of the two three-year posts to be filled at the April 2 school election; the seats are open through expirations of the terms of board members John O. Kramer and Dr. C. John Ritter, who haven't yet filed for reelection.

An attendance record for a movie shown in Cape Girardeau has been set by "American Graffiti", which next week will move into its eighth week at the newly-opened Town Plaza Cinema II; Paul E. Meyer, manager here for the Kerasotes Theaters, says the film has grossed more than any other movie that has shown in Cape Girardeau, including "Gone With the Wind".