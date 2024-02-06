Out of the past: Feb. 13

1997

A group of landowners has vowed to fight a proposed legislative amendment filed by state Sen. Peter Kinder that would allow Cape Girardeau and Bollinger county voters to decide if a recreational lake should be built; more than 100 people whose property would be affected if a 7,700-acre lake were built on the boundary of the two counties near Millersville met last night at the Millersville School to discuss a letter-writing campaign aimed at opposing Kinder's amendment.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Mississippi County Clerk Junior DeLay was surprised to learn this week that an FBI investigation into claims of voter fraud in Mississippi County's November election was incomplete; Delay is responsible for storing voter records; just days before Monday's fire destroyed the Mississippi County Courthouse in Charleston, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Andrew Fois informed U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson's office the FBI has been instructed to conduct a preliminary investigation into the alleged vote fraud; ballots that might prove vital to the investigation are under 4 feet of water in the basement of the burned-out courthouse, DeLay says.

1972

Portraits of the late Dr. Arthur Clay Magill and Dr. Homer R. Bolen, both longtime faculty members of the State College Division of Science who made many contributions to that department, have been place in the entryway of Magill Hall of Science on the college campus; Magill spent 48 years in the department, serving as its head from 1924 until his retirement in 1952; Bolen, head of the Division of Science and Mathematics since 1960, retired in April 1970.

Willard Allen Robinson, executive vice president and secretary of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce who was instrumental in industrial and civic development of the city the past decade, died of a heart attack yesterday while on a golfing trip in Biloxi, Mississippi; he was 59 years old.