Out of the past: Feb. 13

The Broadway Community Theater is homeless; although it never truly had a permanent home, for the past four years it has used Concord Theater to mount its productions, but a problem with the theater's ceiling a week before opening "Life With Father" left the thespians scrambling for a new stage; fortunately, Cape Girardeau Central High School agreed to host the three-day run this weekend.
Ernest Beussink of Six-Thirty Inc., who opposed a five-year, half-cent transportation sales tax the last time it appeared on a Cape Girardeau ballot, says he is willing to consider supporting a similar proposal for the June 6 ballot, depending on which projects have priority.
The Old Appleton bridge on Highway 61 is the scene of another wreck; a southbound tractor-trailer truck strikes the guard rail on the northwest side of the bridge, knocking it off; the truck then continues on across the bridge and about 150 feet south of the span jackknifes against an embankment; the impact at the northwest end of the bridge also jars off the guard railing on the southwest section of the bridge, which had been loosened by a previous accident.
Formal merger has been completed between the General Sign Co. of Cape Girardeau and Society Brand Industries Inc. of St. Louis; under the merger agreement, General Sign will operate as a separate corporation with Lon Maxey, who owned the firm, as president of the new corporation and also as vice president and a member of the board of directors of Society Brand.
Formal action was taken yesterday by the Cape Special Road District for the paving of about three blocks of Normal Avenue; it was decided to pave the street with concrete between Pacific Street, at the edge of State College campus, and Sprigg Street; between Pacific and Sprigg streets, it is to be of two lanes, with a 10-foot parkway between, and between Sprigg and Frederick streets, for the present, it will be a single street, and blacktopped.
Parts of a small safe that had been stolen from the Roy Northcraft establishment, 620 Good Hope St., on Jan. 20 were found near Bloomfield Road, 3 miles from the city, late yesterday; the safe, which weighs about 400 pounds, apparently had been opened where it was abandoned.
County assessor Ernest J. Caldwell is busy making out income tax returns for those having "outgrown incomes"; these returns are made for the State of Missouri and have nothing whatever to do with the federal income tax; the returns for Uncle Sam are being taken care of by C.O. Hobbs, deputy revenue collector.
Subcommittees are at work on definite plans for a campaign to build a Cape Girardeau community house, following a luncheon at the Idan-Ha Hotel given by the main committee; the American Legion is sponsoring the building.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.