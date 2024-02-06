Out of the past: Feb. 13

1995

The Broadway Community Theater is homeless; although it never truly had a permanent home, for the past four years it has used Concord Theater to mount its productions, but a problem with the theater's ceiling a week before opening "Life With Father" left the thespians scrambling for a new stage; fortunately, Cape Girardeau Central High School agreed to host the three-day run this weekend.

Ernest Beussink of Six-Thirty Inc., who opposed a five-year, half-cent transportation sales tax the last time it appeared on a Cape Girardeau ballot, says he is willing to consider supporting a similar proposal for the June 6 ballot, depending on which projects have priority.

1970

The Old Appleton bridge on Highway 61 is the scene of another wreck; a southbound tractor-trailer truck strikes the guard rail on the northwest side of the bridge, knocking it off; the truck then continues on across the bridge and about 150 feet south of the span jackknifes against an embankment; the impact at the northwest end of the bridge also jars off the guard railing on the southwest section of the bridge, which had been loosened by a previous accident.

Formal merger has been completed between the General Sign Co. of Cape Girardeau and Society Brand Industries Inc. of St. Louis; under the merger agreement, General Sign will operate as a separate corporation with Lon Maxey, who owned the firm, as president of the new corporation and also as vice president and a member of the board of directors of Society Brand.