Out of the past: Feb. 13

1993

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Reflecting on 20-plus years of military service as Missouri's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Charles M. Kiefner, a native of Perryville, Missouri, says his greatest satisfaction is having watched the Missouri Army and Air National Guard evolve into a proven fighting force; but Kiefner, who will retire in March, is concerned about proposals to turn the mission of the Guard into a "Peace Corps-type mission."

Soap opera star Andrew Jackson, Dr. Steve Hamill on ABC's "All My Children," stirs hearts during a Valentine's weekend appearance at West Park Mall; hundreds of fans turn out to meet him.

1968

A high-level meeting of business, labor and political figures yesterday may mean Cape Girardeau has taken a large step toward a major industrial success; trade union leaders from St. Louis and Cape Girardeau made a no-strike, no slow-down pledge to a St. Louis construction company should the contractor build a plant for the Procter & Gamble Co. north of Cape Girardeau.

The Greater Cape Girardeau Historical Association has acquired a museum for the city; Robert W. Erlbacher, acting through Thomas L. Meyer, presented the association yesterday the old David Glenn residence at 325 S. Spanish St., which he owned; the association will restore the old house as a museum.