Out of the past: Feb. 13

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Reflecting on 20-plus years of military service as Missouri's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Charles M. Kiefner, a native of Perryville, Missouri, says his greatest satisfaction is having watched the Missouri Army and Air National Guard evolve into a proven fighting force; but Kiefner, who will retire in March, is concerned about proposals to turn the mission of the Guard into a "Peace Corps-type mission."
Soap opera star Andrew Jackson, Dr. Steve Hamill on ABC's "All My Children," stirs hearts during a Valentine's weekend appearance at West Park Mall; hundreds of fans turn out to meet him.
A high-level meeting of business, labor and political figures yesterday may mean Cape Girardeau has taken a large step toward a major industrial success; trade union leaders from St. Louis and Cape Girardeau made a no-strike, no slow-down pledge to a St. Louis construction company should the contractor build a plant for the Procter & Gamble Co. north of Cape Girardeau.
The Greater Cape Girardeau Historical Association has acquired a museum for the city; Robert W. Erlbacher, acting through Thomas L. Meyer, presented the association yesterday the old David Glenn residence at 325 S. Spanish St., which he owned; the association will restore the old house as a museum.
Professor H.O. Grauel has returned to Cape Girardeau, having been discharged from the Army under the age regulation recently adopted; he will resume his work with the Teachers College faculty, as an English instructor and faculty adviser for the Sagamore; Grauel was in the service for four months and three days.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff R.R. Schade has received an official notice from Gov. Forrest C. Donnell calling a special election April 6 to elect delegates to the Constitutional Convention.
Lawsuits have been filed in Judge W.H. Willer's court against the Lorberg Undertaking Co. and the Hoch Undertaking Co. by L.T. Lindsay, the city sexton, to collect accounts for the digging of graves, $15 in one instance and $11.50 in the other; the proprietors of the undertaking companies consider the suits a joke; they say they don't assume the debt for grave digging, although they generally collect the grave digger's fee for him.
A.P. Behrens resigned his position as manager of the Vandivort Dry Goods Store on Main Street on Monday; the management of the store will be assumed by the owner, C.A. Vandivort.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
