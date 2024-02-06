Out of the past: Feb. 12

1999

A microburst tore the roof off a house in Chaffee, and straight-line winds destroyed two large old buildings east of Marble Hill yesterday as a cold front brought turbulent weather and tornado warnings to the region; no one was injured in either incident.

Al Hrabosky, the "Mad Hungarian" of 1970s St. Louis baseball Cardinals fame, yesterday helped kick off the annual Friends of Scouting fund-raising campaign at Drury Lodge; next week, Isaac Bruce, wide receiver with the St. Louis Browns, is scheduled to be in Cape Girardeau to add momentum to the movement; the Boy Scouts Shawnee Council hopes to raise $50,000 in the next month.

1974

Eight members of Cape Girardeau County's former Civil Defense unit and Dr. John T. Crowe called upon the County Court yesterday to inform the unit whether it is officially dissolved or still a county emergency rescue service; Crowe, who for years has been active in emergency readiness coordination, said, "We were unaware that the unit had been dissolved until we read it in the paper the other day. If it has been dissolved, then we want some kind of official notification"; Associate Judge J. Fischer assured the group the court wants it services to continue and asked to meet with its leaders to discuss the direction the unit wishes to take.

The Cape County Council of Aging has the funding and is prepared to offer nutritious meals five days a week for older residents, but lacks only a building in which to hold the meals.