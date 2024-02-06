Out of the past: Feb. 12

A second, unnamed gaming corporation has expressed an interest in locating at Cape Girardeau; City Manager Michael Miller confirmed late last week that the city has received a letter from a law firm stating a casino client would be interested if negotiations with Boyd Gaming Corp. didn't work out; meanwhile, talks between the city and Boyd Gaming are continuing.
After voters overwhelmingly defeated a tax increase proposal that would have paid for a merger of the Jackson Public Library and Riverside Regional Library in Jackson and a new library building, workers are preparing to move the Jackson City Library to the new Jackson City Hall.
A race has developed for the two seats to be open on the Cape Girardeau City Council in April, although the latest candidate apparently doesn't want anyone to know about it; Carl J. Mamanella filed an affidavit of candidacy yesterday, but The Missourian has been unable to contact him; about all that could be learned is that he wants no publicity.
A combined total of 49 years on the Cape Girardeau Police Department will end Feb. 28 with the retirements of Capt. Marshall F. Morton and Sgt. Harold White; Morton, who served as police chief from 1941 through 1946, has logged 32 years on the force, while White, a dispatcher, has accumulated 17 years of service.
Three Cape Girardeau County candidates filed late yesterday on the Republican ticket, making eight candidates of that party to seek nomination in August; no Democrats have yet filed; the latest to cast their hats into the political ring are G.L. Heyde, incumbent, for Circuit Court clerk; Willie D. Meier, also an incumbent, for County Court judge, and John F. Moeckel, an attorney for probate judge.
Walter H. Ford, physical education and social science teacher at May Greene School, was elected president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees last night, succeeding John L. Weiser.
Julia Madden Rocheford, assistant state home demonstration agent, is in Cape Girardeau to confer with county agent Seth Babcock and others on the work of the home agent in the county; it is said the County Court has intimated that the work won't be continued after the present contract expires in June.
The new Frisco passenger depot in Cape Girardeau will probably be opened for service about March 5, says J.S. Broughton, Frisco inspector, who has been here this week on an inspection tour; finishing up work is being done on the building.
