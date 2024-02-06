Out of the past: Feb. 12

1996

A second, unnamed gaming corporation has expressed an interest in locating at Cape Girardeau; City Manager Michael Miller confirmed late last week that the city has received a letter from a law firm stating a casino client would be interested if negotiations with Boyd Gaming Corp. didn't work out; meanwhile, talks between the city and Boyd Gaming are continuing.

After voters overwhelmingly defeated a tax increase proposal that would have paid for a merger of the Jackson Public Library and Riverside Regional Library in Jackson and a new library building, workers are preparing to move the Jackson City Library to the new Jackson City Hall.

1971

A race has developed for the two seats to be open on the Cape Girardeau City Council in April, although the latest candidate apparently doesn't want anyone to know about it; Carl J. Mamanella filed an affidavit of candidacy yesterday, but The Missourian has been unable to contact him; about all that could be learned is that he wants no publicity.

A combined total of 49 years on the Cape Girardeau Police Department will end Feb. 28 with the retirements of Capt. Marshall F. Morton and Sgt. Harold White; Morton, who served as police chief from 1941 through 1946, has logged 32 years on the force, while White, a dispatcher, has accumulated 17 years of service.