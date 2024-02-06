Out of the past: Feb. 12

1995

Hundreds of Missouri and Illinois communities will share in the federal "Cops Fast" program, created in last year's federal crime bill to put more police officers on the nation's streets immediately; more than $5.4 million will be used in Southern Illinois; in Southeast Missouri, 27 departments will add another officer to their rosters; they include Jackson, Scott City, Perry County, Sikeston, Miner, Morehouse, Farmington, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard County and Van Buren.

There has been a change in the guard among Cape Girardeau County judges; before Judge Pete Statler was sworn in as the Division IV judge, Presiding Judge William Syler asked him to take over the juvenile court duties; Syler was the juvenile court judge last year.

1970

The political pot is beginning to boil with more candidates filing for office; Councilman Howard C. Tooke, president of M.E. Leming Lumber Co., filed for reelection yesterday; Dr. H.O. Grauel, chairman of the Division of Language and Literature at State College, declared his candidacy for a three-year seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; and L. Roland Sander, Republican of Gordonville, says he has filed with the secretary of state in Jefferson City as a candidate for election to the House of Representatives from the 156th District.

City officials call upon Cape Girardeau residents for patience and understanding regarding the excessive surface breakup on city streets as a result of the inclement weather; city manager Paul F. Frederick says the city will make every effort to keep the streets passable until it's possible to make permanent repairs.