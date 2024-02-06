Out of the past: Feb. 12

Hundreds of Missouri and Illinois communities will share in the federal "Cops Fast" program, created in last year's federal crime bill to put more police officers on the nation's streets immediately; more than $5.4 million will be used in Southern Illinois; in Southeast Missouri, 27 departments will add another officer to their rosters; they include Jackson, Scott City, Perry County, Sikeston, Miner, Morehouse, Farmington, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard County and Van Buren.
There has been a change in the guard among Cape Girardeau County judges; before Judge Pete Statler was sworn in as the Division IV judge, Presiding Judge William Syler asked him to take over the juvenile court duties; Syler was the juvenile court judge last year.
The political pot is beginning to boil with more candidates filing for office; Councilman Howard C. Tooke, president of M.E. Leming Lumber Co., filed for reelection yesterday; Dr. H.O. Grauel, chairman of the Division of Language and Literature at State College, declared his candidacy for a three-year seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; and L. Roland Sander, Republican of Gordonville, says he has filed with the secretary of state in Jefferson City as a candidate for election to the House of Representatives from the 156th District.
City officials call upon Cape Girardeau residents for patience and understanding regarding the excessive surface breakup on city streets as a result of the inclement weather; city manager Paul F. Frederick says the city will make every effort to keep the streets passable until it's possible to make permanent repairs.
Pfc. Herman Hutson, 25, son of Harry Hutson of Randles, is missing in action in France as of Jan. 9; Hutson, who was with the 42nd Rainbow Division, was sent overseas Nov. 25, landing in France.
Navy Lt. Hinkle Statler, former Cape Girardeau mayor, has been presented the Purple Heart for injuries sustained two years ago when he was aboard a merchant vessel in his capacity as an officer of the Navy's Armed Guard; the presentation was made last week at the Great Lakes Naval Station, where Statler is stationed as an administrative officer.
B.F. Sides, merchant and auto dealer of Pocahontas, drives to Cape Girardeau in a Stephens car, attracting much attention; the Stephens has several modern touches that are exclusively its own and puts it in a class to itself; Sides is also agent for Elcar autos and Huffman trucks.
The Cape County Savings Bank of Jackson has bought the adjoining building on the west from R.B. Oliver and will use it in connection with the present bank building, enlarging and remodeling both to afford room for greatly increased business.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
