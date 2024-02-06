Out of the past: Feb. 12

Former state Sen. John Dennis was praised as a "very special person" at a tribute dinner in his honor hosted by Southeast Missouri State University last night; the tribute was held at the Show Me Center, a building that has become a symbol of Dennis' power and influence during his Senate career.
A divided Missouri House has approved legislation to extend state licensing to church-run child-care centers, sending the measure to the Senate; State Rep. Mary Kasten, R-Cape Girardeau voted for the measure, while State Rep. David Schwab, R-Jackson, voted against it.
Five representatives of management from the paper products and engineering divisions of Procter & Gamble Co. arrive in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon to participate in labor discussions involving construction of a multi-million dollar plant north of the city; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, who is to address the Jaycees at an awards dinner this evening, arrives early to join in the negotiations between the company and union officials; at stake is a no-strike contract with local and St. Louis unions.
Dr. Edwin C. Brasington was installed as pastor of First Presbyterian Church last night; a reception followed the installation ceremony.
Cape Girardeau County fell short of its quota in the purchase of war bonds during January; the county had been assigned a quota of $165,950 and purchased $134,606.25, a report for the month shows.
Mules are in great demand on the local market, and they are getting the call ahead of horses, two to one; Tillman Anderson and Bert Woodard, both dealers with barns on Highway 61, report great private interest in mules, those from 3 to 8 years of age; the price range for those animals is up to $200 or $250 for choice specimens; public mule and horse auctions haven't started at the local barns.
The Morrison sand boat is sunk at a point near the Leming sawmill in South Cape Girardeau in the morning, when the ice gorge near Cape Rock breaks loose and the heavy floes sweep down the river with great force; the dock for the ferry boat, removed from the east side of the river to this side some time ago, also is carried away by the ice floes, but is rescued below the city.
Cape Girardeau's water supply is the muddiest known in many years; it is so muddy at noon that it can't be used for drinking or cooking; evidently, it hadn't been through any clarification process at all; a local physician recommends that people boil all the water used for table or cooking purposes.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
