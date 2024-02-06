Out of the past: Feb. 12

1993

Former state Sen. John Dennis was praised as a "very special person" at a tribute dinner in his honor hosted by Southeast Missouri State University last night; the tribute was held at the Show Me Center, a building that has become a symbol of Dennis' power and influence during his Senate career.

A divided Missouri House has approved legislation to extend state licensing to church-run child-care centers, sending the measure to the Senate; State Rep. Mary Kasten, R-Cape Girardeau voted for the measure, while State Rep. David Schwab, R-Jackson, voted against it.

1968

Five representatives of management from the paper products and engineering divisions of Procter & Gamble Co. arrive in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon to participate in labor discussions involving construction of a multi-million dollar plant north of the city; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, who is to address the Jaycees at an awards dinner this evening, arrives early to join in the negotiations between the company and union officials; at stake is a no-strike contract with local and St. Louis unions.

Dr. Edwin C. Brasington was installed as pastor of First Presbyterian Church last night; a reception followed the installation ceremony.