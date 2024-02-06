Out of the past: Feb. 11

Demolition of old Saint Francis Hospital on Good Hope Street remains on track for this summer despite a developer's announced intention to renovate the property; Trent Condellone, a Springfield, Missouri, businessman who bought the building in March, says renovation is also on track for the summer; however, Cape Girardeau city officials say Condellone hasn't provided detailed plans for the structure.
Although an initial survey showed strong support for the creation of a Lutheran high school in Southeast Missouri, a second, more detailed survey will be conducted that includes preliminary cost estimates; during a meeting at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau last night, the steering committee studying the proposed school appointed a subcommittee to estimate operational costs; using cost and tuition estimates, the committee will develop a new survey and distribute it to area Lutheran congregations in March.
Truck traffic on highways is getting back to normal, but the Missouri Highway Patrol reports at least eight cases of violence overnight as the strike by independent truckers begins to thaw; about 10 trucks remain parked at Rhodes City Truck Plaza south of Cape Girardeau, although Mike Eftink, one of the strike leaders, says, "It looks like things are starting to break up"; about 70 trucks were blocking the truck stop a week ago.
Pauline Young of Cape Girardeau, a veteran Democratic party worker and former operator of the state license fee office here, is a candidate for recorder of deeds; the office is held by Republican Leonard J. Schumacher of Cape Girardeau, who previously announced he will seek reelection.
A petition in condemnation, naming 22 defendants, was filed yesterday in Common Pleas Court by the State Highway Commission describing land to be taken as right-of-way for the new section of Highway 61 and asking the appointment of commissioners to assess benefits and damages; the proposed highway, for which plans have been completed, will be west of the present Highway 61; it will start north of the new Highway 74 intersection with Highway 61 and continue to the Ancell overpass.
Cape Girardeau has a new member on its police force; Shannon Kelley will have charge of traffic supervision at Broadway and Louisiana Street, which is near Franklin School, and will have additional duties at police headquarters; Kelley will also work in the training of a schoolboy patrol at Franklin.
"Woodrow Wilson -- the Christian Statesman, a martyr to his ideals" was eulogized by the Rev. C.H. Swift in an address at a memorial service at the First Christian Church yesterday; for the first time in the history of Cape Girardeau, a religious service at a church is broadcast by radio; the broadcasting on station WSAB was arranged through the courtesy of the Cape Girardeau Bell Telephone Co. and the State Teachers College.
C.C. Combs, a representative of Stark Brothers, landscape gardeners of St. Louis, arrives in Cape Girardeau to confer with city officials regarding the proposed improving and beautifying of Courthouse Park; in his preliminary survey, Combs says there are too many trees in the park and some must be removed if vegetation is to survive; he also declares that the terraces ought to be improved and made less unsightly by the addition of a quantity of sod.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.