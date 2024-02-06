Out of the past: Feb. 11

1999

Demolition of old Saint Francis Hospital on Good Hope Street remains on track for this summer despite a developer's announced intention to renovate the property; Trent Condellone, a Springfield, Missouri, businessman who bought the building in March, says renovation is also on track for the summer; however, Cape Girardeau city officials say Condellone hasn't provided detailed plans for the structure.

Although an initial survey showed strong support for the creation of a Lutheran high school in Southeast Missouri, a second, more detailed survey will be conducted that includes preliminary cost estimates; during a meeting at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau last night, the steering committee studying the proposed school appointed a subcommittee to estimate operational costs; using cost and tuition estimates, the committee will develop a new survey and distribute it to area Lutheran congregations in March.

1974

Truck traffic on highways is getting back to normal, but the Missouri Highway Patrol reports at least eight cases of violence overnight as the strike by independent truckers begins to thaw; about 10 trucks remain parked at Rhodes City Truck Plaza south of Cape Girardeau, although Mike Eftink, one of the strike leaders, says, "It looks like things are starting to break up"; about 70 trucks were blocking the truck stop a week ago.

Pauline Young of Cape Girardeau, a veteran Democratic party worker and former operator of the state license fee office here, is a candidate for recorder of deeds; the office is held by Republican Leonard J. Schumacher of Cape Girardeau, who previously announced he will seek reelection.