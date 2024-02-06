Out of the past: Feb. 11

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Fire yesterday destroyed the 96-year-old Mississippi County Courthouse; the blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m., and firefighters from six departments responded to the alarm; while Butch Amann, a fire investigator with the state fire marshal's office, says it's too early to determine the cause of the fire, which started on the second floor of the courthouse, arson is suspected.

Famed comedian Bill Cosby is scheduled to perform at the Show Me Center in April; his appearance here will cap a week of activities as part of the inauguration of Dr. Dale Nitzschke as Southeast Missouri State University's 16th president.

1972

On the heels of a nationwide utility rate freeze ordered yesterday by the Federal Price Board, Cape Girardeau files a complaint with the St. Louis Economic Stabilization Office protesting the hike in electric rates granted in December to Missouri Utilities Co.; in the complaint, the city alleges the 10.7% rate increase for the company ordered by the Missouri Public Service Commission violates Phase 2 of the federal price guidelines.

The Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps program at State College isn't scheduled to begin until next fall, but ROTC representatives from the unit at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale will move onto the campus next week to promote the program.