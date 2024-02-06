Out of the past: Feb. 11

The Rev. Cecil and Darlene Barham have accepted the senior pastor position at First Assembly of God Church in El Centro, California; they served Bethel Assembly of God Church here from January 1989 to Jan. 14, 1996; during the search for a new pastor, Youth Pastor Phillip Roop and Associate Pastor Jay McDonald have assumed the roles of interim pastors.
The U.S. Coast Guard reopened the Mississippi River between Cairo, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau yesterday, but imposed strict safety restrictions because of damage caused by ice; under the restrictions, southbound tows may travel during daylight only and with no more than 16 barges; and northbound tows may travel with a maximum 20 barges and no more than 15 of those loaded.
Traffic signal lights and illumination for one of the city's most hazardous intersections will be installed early this year, the Missouri Highway Department announces; bids for installation of lights and signals at the intersection of Highways 61 and 74 near the south city limits will be among those opened in Jefferson City Feb. 26.
A project initiated by a State College student to study environmental effects due to earthquakes will begin in June, if financially approved by the National Science Foundation; the project will study distribution and effects of tremors within Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana; the nine-man student group is led by Daniel P. Walsh of St. Louis.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Raymond E. Beckman and Chamber of Commerce president Clyde D. Harris say they haven't as yet formulated any course of action relative to the proposed purchase by Alexander County, Illinois, of the toll bridge at Cape Girardeau.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- The Rev. W.G. Craig announced yesterday that excavation for a new church building for St. Ambrose Catholic Parish will be started early in May, and it is hoped construction can be completed by fall; the building, which will replace one destroyed by fire in 1942, will be at the corner of Gray Avenue and South Third Street; it will be a brick and concrete structure, costing approximately $45,000, and having a seating capacity of 400.
Robert Lampkin is back from a month's stay in New York, Boston and other eastern markets, where he helped select merchandise for the 11 Buckner-Ragsdale stores in Missouri.
Cape Girardeau baseball fans are expected to make plans for the 1921 baseball season when they meet tomorrow afternoon at Broatmann Hall on West Broadway; the informal gathering was called by Ed Schindler, temporary chairman of the Cape Girardeau Baseball Association; Schindler is looking for ideas about handling the team this season, including a plan for financing a club, if one is wanted.
