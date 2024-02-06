Out of the past: Feb. 11

1996

The Rev. Cecil and Darlene Barham have accepted the senior pastor position at First Assembly of God Church in El Centro, California; they served Bethel Assembly of God Church here from January 1989 to Jan. 14, 1996; during the search for a new pastor, Youth Pastor Phillip Roop and Associate Pastor Jay McDonald have assumed the roles of interim pastors.

The U.S. Coast Guard reopened the Mississippi River between Cairo, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau yesterday, but imposed strict safety restrictions because of damage caused by ice; under the restrictions, southbound tows may travel during daylight only and with no more than 16 barges; and northbound tows may travel with a maximum 20 barges and no more than 15 of those loaded.

1971

Traffic signal lights and illumination for one of the city's most hazardous intersections will be installed early this year, the Missouri Highway Department announces; bids for installation of lights and signals at the intersection of Highways 61 and 74 near the south city limits will be among those opened in Jefferson City Feb. 26.

A project initiated by a State College student to study environmental effects due to earthquakes will begin in June, if financially approved by the National Science Foundation; the project will study distribution and effects of tremors within Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana; the nine-man student group is led by Daniel P. Walsh of St. Louis.