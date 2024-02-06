Out of the past: Feb. 11

1995

BERTRAND, Mo. -- Calling it among the worst abuse of animals they have ever seen, law enforcement and area humane society officials closed down a dog-breeding and kennel operation in Bertrand Friday; some 50 purebred and registered dogs were gathered from feces-filled pens and enclosures and taken to the humane societies in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri.

Eighty-eight boys are awarded Boy Scout's highest rank at the annual Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Academic Hall auditorium; class sponsor and main speaker at the event is Missouri Farm Bureau President Charles Kruse of Dexter, Missouri.

1970

Cape Girardeau's Broadway Theater (Southeast Missourian archive)

A refurbished Broadway Theater, which has stood dark and idle for nearly 10 years, comes alive in the evening, when it reopens with a showing of "Funny Girl," starring Barbra Streisand; the lobby, stairs and aisles have been dressed in rich red carpeting, and the lobby has been generally remodeled; the stage and auditorium have been completely redone, including the installation of new seats.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Haskel Holman, state auditor, reports his audit of the books for the former Scott County auditor showed a shortage of $68,834.