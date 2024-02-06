Out of the past: Feb. 11

BERTRAND, Mo. -- Calling it among the worst abuse of animals they have ever seen, law enforcement and area humane society officials closed down a dog-breeding and kennel operation in Bertrand Friday; some 50 purebred and registered dogs were gathered from feces-filled pens and enclosures and taken to the humane societies in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri.
Eighty-eight boys are awarded Boy Scout's highest rank at the annual Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Academic Hall auditorium; class sponsor and main speaker at the event is Missouri Farm Bureau President Charles Kruse of Dexter, Missouri.
A refurbished Broadway Theater, which has stood dark and idle for nearly 10 years, comes alive in the evening, when it reopens with a showing of "Funny Girl," starring Barbra Streisand; the lobby, stairs and aisles have been dressed in rich red carpeting, and the lobby has been generally remodeled; the stage and auditorium have been completely redone, including the installation of new seats.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Haskel Holman, state auditor, reports his audit of the books for the former Scott County auditor showed a shortage of $68,834.
Cape Girardeau's annual observance of World Day of Prayer is held in the afternoon at First Baptist Church, with most churches of the city being represented; pastors participating are the Rev. John Taylor of Centenary Methodist, the Rev. B.A. McIlhany of the Presbyterian Church, the Rev. S.F. Moss of the Church of the Nazarene and the Rev. H.H. McGinty of First Baptist.
Scout Sunday is observed at Christ Episcopal Church with a special service for scouts, cubs, their parents and leaders in the morning; members of Troop 5 and Pack 5 attend the service in uniform.
Cape Fair directors met yesterday to approve the racing program for the fair, to be held Sept. 14-18; this year's program will contain 10 running races instead of six as in the past, and the purse will be increased.
Hezekiah Estes of Burfordville ships 12 of the best mules in the county to Stuttgart, Arkansas; before leaving the county seat, a photograph is taken of the mules, with the courthouse as a background; Estes refuses to say what he is getting for the animals, but it is hinted that the price paid would be enough to start a bank.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.