Out of the past: Feb. 11

1993

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended the city council approve a special use permit to place the bus station at a convenience store at 305 N. Frederick St.; about 13 months ago, Greyhound opened a full-service station at Don's Store 24 at the corner of Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets; but that location doesn't have sufficient space to allow buses to load and unload passengers "off-street."

Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan's staff is reviewing possible candidates for two vacant positions on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; the six-year terms of Carl B. Bidewell of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Daniel Williams Jr. of St. Louis expired Jan. 1.

1968

Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel officially accepted its constitution at a meeting of the congregation last week; today has been designated Charter Sunday, as 208 individuals are received as charter members of the chapel; the nucleus of the new congregation brings together 65 families; groundbreaking for a new chapel follows the service.

The Rev. C.E. Fleshman of Cape Girardeau will the be pastor of a new church in Cape Girardeau, which will have its first services Wednesday; the new church is the Church of the Bible Covenant, 1103 S. Sprigg St.; Fleshman has pastored another congregation here for 13 years.