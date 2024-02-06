Out of the past: Feb. 11

The Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended the city council approve a special use permit to place the bus station at a convenience store at 305 N. Frederick St.; about 13 months ago, Greyhound opened a full-service station at Don's Store 24 at the corner of Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets; but that location doesn't have sufficient space to allow buses to load and unload passengers "off-street."
Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan's staff is reviewing possible candidates for two vacant positions on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents; the six-year terms of Carl B. Bidewell of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Daniel Williams Jr. of St. Louis expired Jan. 1.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel officially accepted its constitution at a meeting of the congregation last week; today has been designated Charter Sunday, as 208 individuals are received as charter members of the chapel; the nucleus of the new congregation brings together 65 families; groundbreaking for a new chapel follows the service.
The Rev. C.E. Fleshman of Cape Girardeau will the be pastor of a new church in Cape Girardeau, which will have its first services Wednesday; the new church is the Church of the Bible Covenant, 1103 S. Sprigg St.; Fleshman has pastored another congregation here for 13 years.
Cape Girardeau successfully stages its third air raid alert in the afternoon with what civilian defense officials describe as excellent cooperation; most violations noted by observers are due to failure to hear the warning signals; called at 5:30 p.m. by the usual intermittent blasts of factory whistles and bells sounding, the alert continues officially for 20 minutes.
With sugar, shortening and fruits unavailable, commercially-made pies are apparently about to sing their swan song in Cape Girardeau, possibly for the duration; bakeries report they are discontinuing or may discontinue baking pies.
After about two months shut down by severe weather conditions, the big rock-crushing plant of Edward Hely in South Cape Girardeau has gone to work again; this means employment for an army of men to quarry the rock and crush it into various sizes for commercial products.
Harvey S. Owen, representing the National Portland Cement Association, an organization promoting the proper use of Portland cement, is in town to confer with property owners in the downtown district regarding the resurfacing of the wood block streets.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
