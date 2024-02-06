Out of the past: Feb. 10

1999

Players International Inc., a small casino company that first opened a riverboat operation at Metropolis, Illinois, Feb. 24, 1993, will be sold to Jackson Enterprises Inc., an even smaller company in Las Vegas, Nevada; Players, based in Atlantic City, New Jersey, now also has casinos at Riverport in Maryland Heights in the St. Louis area and at Lake Charles, Louisiana; Jackson agreed to purchase Players for about $424 million in cash, stocks and assumed debts.

St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson is preparing for enrollment growth by building a multipurpose educational building; construction began on the building in November and is scheduled for completion by the end of the year; it will include 10 classrooms, a music room, office area, cafeteria and a number of meeting rooms.

1974

The Neelys Landing Mission becomes Shepherd Baptist Church of the Southern Baptist Convention in an organization-dedication service at the church; it is located in the former Sheppard School near Neelys Landing and has been supported by First Baptist Church of Jackson since July 1954.

Issues involved in the current controversy at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis are discussed at all services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; the Rev. Oscar A. Gerkin, pastor of Trinity and a vice president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, states he hadn't originally planned to speak about the problem from the pulpit, but that so many questions are being asked by Girardeans that he came to the conclusion that objective information needs to be given at the local level.