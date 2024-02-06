Out of the past: Feb. 10

1998

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday toured the police headquarters on South Sprigg Street and found a facility crammed full of officers, dispatchers, desks, jail cells, communications consoles, crime lab equipment, police records and stored evidence; the council is looking at an $80.5 million capital improvements program for the next five years that would include construction of a police annex with an estimated price tag of $4.8 million.

A southside community group wants old Saint Francis Hospital demolished; members of the Haarig Area Development Corp. voted Monday to ask the Cape Girardeau City Council to demo the old building, built in 1913 and used until 1976; the decision came after various proposals to make use of the long-vacant and frequently vandalized structure have fallen by the wayside.

1973

Norman W. Wood, representing Titan Land Development Co., announces plans for another motor lodge which, added to one previously announced and a sizable addition to another, will greatly upgrade Cape Girardeau's capability as a convention and service center for visitors; a Howard Johnson Motor Lodge and accompanying Howard Johnson Restaurant will be built on the Siemers family property at the southwest corner of Route K and Interstate 55; construction is expected to begin in late spring or early summer.

Cape Girardeau this week became part of the U.S. air traffic control network linked by computer for the first time; the linkup was accomplished by completion of Phase 1 of the automation of the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System; previous to this hookup, flight plans from the Cape Girardeau FAA station at the airport were handled manually in filing them with the Memphis Air Route Traffic Control Center.