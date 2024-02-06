Out of the past: Feb. 10

1995

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, acting on a problem identified in a recent survey, will form a committee to study how city hall deals with commercial and residential builders; the task force will work with the city to resolve problems rather than draw adversarial lines, says chamber president John Mehner.

Well-known Cape Girardeau businessman Claude A. "Nip" Kelley III, who "rode out of Smelterville on a garbage truck," according to a proud friend, died yesterday at the age of 58; he was the founder of Kelly Transportation Inc. and Nip Kelley Trucking & Equipment Inc.

1970

Allen Laws Oliver, a force in the development and growth of Cape Girardeau and Missouri throughout his adult life, a lawyer and member of a family that has practiced law in Cape Girardeau County for almost a century, dies in the evening at a local hospital; Oliver, 84, was a member of a family that settled in this county in 1818,; his father was the late Sen R.B. Oliver, and his mother was Marie Watkins Oliver, designer of the Missouri state flag.

Ben H. Bailey, who operates the Down-Towner Restaurant, 108 N. Main St., with his wife, is the first candidate to file for one of two seats on the Cape Girardeau City Council to be filled at the April 7 election.