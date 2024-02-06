Out of the past: Feb. 10

Four Cape Girardeau men were arrested yesterday and charged with last week's robbery of the Save-A-Lot food store; they have also been linked to the thefts of thousands of dollars in property from other robberies.
A high-speed chase from Jackson to Cape Girardeau in the evening ends when the 16-year-old driver's pickup truck runs into a median and flips at the intersection of Broadway and Kingshighway; the truck lands upside down, but the youth sustains only a small laceration to a finger; the boy, a resident of Campbell, Missouri, is taken to juvenile hall.
Excavation has started at the site of construction of a new men's physical education service building on the State College campus; Sides Construction Co., of Cape Girardeau is the contractor for the brick and concrete block structure being built on the North Campus at the south end of the two fields.
On display at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce office is a wooden model of the third steamer Cape Girardeau created by local insurance man Wendell P. Black; the exact replica of the steamer took Black a year and a half to build.
Beginning this week, all boys at Cape Girardeau Central High School are called to perform over a newly constructed obstacle course, which will be a daily routine designed as a conditioning program; Coach Louis W. Muegge has constructed the course around the football practice field at the rear of the high school.
Fred Springer has sold his year-old residence on Terry Hill on Cape Rock Drive to Mr. and Mrs. George Kimbel, who leased the dwelling last summer when Springer was called to the Army, having lived in the house only 30 days; after his return from the Army, Springer was unable to find domestic help to resume occupancy, and he decided to sell; the house has 10 rooms, a 105-foot front, two kitchens, a sun room, three baths and a recreation room done in walnut.
Although the fuel situation has cleared somewhat, several congregations hold union meetings in the evening at Centenary Methodist Church and at the German Evangelical Church to conserve coal; preaching at Centenary is the Rev. W.S. Hoke.
Contractor J.W. Gerhardt leaves in the afternoon with his force of workers for Diehlstadt, Missouri, where they will resume work on a store building.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
