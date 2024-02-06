Out of the past: Feb. 10

1993

Four Cape Girardeau men were arrested yesterday and charged with last week's robbery of the Save-A-Lot food store; they have also been linked to the thefts of thousands of dollars in property from other robberies.

A high-speed chase from Jackson to Cape Girardeau in the evening ends when the 16-year-old driver's pickup truck runs into a median and flips at the intersection of Broadway and Kingshighway; the truck lands upside down, but the youth sustains only a small laceration to a finger; the boy, a resident of Campbell, Missouri, is taken to juvenile hall.

1968

Excavation has started at the site of construction of a new men's physical education service building on the State College campus; Sides Construction Co., of Cape Girardeau is the contractor for the brick and concrete block structure being built on the North Campus at the south end of the two fields.

On display at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce office is a wooden model of the third steamer Cape Girardeau created by local insurance man Wendell P. Black; the exact replica of the steamer took Black a year and a half to build.