Out of the past: Feb. 1

1999

The Cape Girardeau community, looking for another way to promote emergency preparedness, is offering a way for teen-agers to get involved; the city, through Project Impact, has teamed with the American Red Cross, the Boy Scouts, Southeast Missouri State University and Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse to form a new Emergency Management Explorer Scout Post.

Toni's Flower House is under new ownership; Sharon and Sonny Bodenstein recently purchased the shop at 41 S. Sprigg St.; Sharon Bodenstein has experience in the flower shop industry, having previously worked at Sweetheart Florist in Jackson.

1974

The independent truckers strike has moved into the Cape Girardeau area; last night about 40 drivers shut down their rigs in front of the fuel pumps at Rhodes City Truck Plaza on Nash Road, south of Cape Girardeau; the truckers, protesting rising diesel fuel prices and lowered speed limits, vow to remain shut down until the government lowers fuel prices.

The Otahki Girl Scout Council has a new tract of land donated for council use and a new executive director for the 10 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois counties it serves; announcement is made by Mrs. Donald Barklage, former council president who becomes new executive director today, of a gift of 100 acres of land off Cape LaCroix Road given as a permanent day camp and troop camping site by Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Harrison.