February 1, 2024

Out of the past: Feb. 1

The Cape Girardeau community, looking for another way to promote emergency preparedness, is offering a way for teen-agers to get involved; the city, through Project Impact, has teamed with the American Red Cross, the Boy Scouts, Southeast Missouri State University and Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse to form a new Emergency Management Explorer Scout Post...

1999

The Cape Girardeau community, looking for another way to promote emergency preparedness, is offering a way for teen-agers to get involved; the city, through Project Impact, has teamed with the American Red Cross, the Boy Scouts, Southeast Missouri State University and Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse to form a new Emergency Management Explorer Scout Post.

Toni's Flower House is under new ownership; Sharon and Sonny Bodenstein recently purchased the shop at 41 S. Sprigg St.; Sharon Bodenstein has experience in the flower shop industry, having previously worked at Sweetheart Florist in Jackson.

1974

The independent truckers strike has moved into the Cape Girardeau area; last night about 40 drivers shut down their rigs in front of the fuel pumps at Rhodes City Truck Plaza on Nash Road, south of Cape Girardeau; the truckers, protesting rising diesel fuel prices and lowered speed limits, vow to remain shut down until the government lowers fuel prices.

The Otahki Girl Scout Council has a new tract of land donated for council use and a new executive director for the 10 Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois counties it serves; announcement is made by Mrs. Donald Barklage, former council president who becomes new executive director today, of a gift of 100 acres of land off Cape LaCroix Road given as a permanent day camp and troop camping site by Mr. and Mrs. Charles N. Harrison.

1949

It means more work for the Cape Girardeau street department when it snows, and the 2-inch blanket which covered the city Sunday night brought out all hands yesterday to haul cinders and cover the slick areas; Commissioner Louis Brune reports 16 truck loads of cinders were spread on city streets Monday, and that crews are out again today covering spots still slick.

A continuous emission of steam from a 20-foot square area of earth at Morley has residents of that community baffled; while in Cape Girardeau today, J.C. May of Morley tells a Missourian reporter the steam has been coming from the earth since early last fall; he reports the ground surface is warm and, when a few inches of the topsoil is removed, one cannot stand to hold his bare hand to the earth because of the heat.

1924

A new $175,000 hospital for Cape Girardeau is practically assured; deeds are signed in the afternoon transferring 52 1/2 acres of land on West Broadway, just outside the city limits and owned by Emil Thilenius and Anna Keller, to a committee which will handle the details of the construction of the new hospital; the land, located in a high position, is regarded as distinctly advantageous as a hospital site; it extends from West Broadway to the Gordonville Road; the hospital, to be built on hill land with excellent drainage, will overlook the state highway, Fairground Park and the entire north and west sides of town.

A proposal to bond the Cape Girardeau School District for $100,000 to build six-room additions to Washington and Jefferson schools and to purchase available sites for other buildings will be submitted to voters at a special election Feb. 19, it was decided by the school board last night; the move is the second by the board within 10 weeks to take care of the crowded conditions in the city's public schools.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
