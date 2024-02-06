Out of the past: Feb. 1

Pipes are freezing, car batteries are dying, and there's very little red stuff visible in the thermometer; it's darn cold out there, and forecasters don't expect a warm-up anytime soon; low temperatures and stiff winds from the west and northwest are combining to put the region in the deep freeze; the low temperature yesterday was a bone-chilling 8 degrees, with wind chills making it feel like 25 to 30 below zero.
Although an official decision won't be made until later this month, General Services Administration officials indicate they will back away from their two preferred downtown sites for a new federal building in Cape Girardeau; approximately 170 residents attend a public hearing at the Show Me Center concerning the two blocks, both of which boast a number of historic homes; most of those in attendance voice opposition to demolishing either block.
Wilver W. Wessell, superintendents of mails at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, is named postal information assistant; he will assist Russell J. Fowler, officer in charge, in informing customers of U.S. Postal Service changes through contacts with local news media.
Sealed envelopes of five bidders who turned in figures on the proposed leasing of approximately 400 acres of farmland at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport are opened in the afternoon by representatives of the airport board and city; submitting bids were Ronald L. Burger and Harold C. Meinz, Louis A. Heisserer, A.W. Phegley, Lynn Gerard and Cape Central Airways.
Climaxing a movement started months ago to bring a measure of flood control to the downtown business district, the city institutes a suit in Common Pleas Court naming 172 property owners and occupants of buildings in the area as nominal defendants in an action necessary before the district can be raised to above the high water level; the suit, brought in the name of the city, but at the request of most Main Street property owners, has for its purpose the assessment of benefits and damages against included property; funds derived will pay for raising the level of the streets and sidewalks, replacing the present pavement and walks and changing storm sewer lines.
Monsignor Henry F. Schuermann, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church since June 10, 1934, and dean of the Cape Girardeau deanery, has been appointed by Cardinal John Glennon pastor of the large St. Engelbert's Catholic Church in North St. Louis.
Two hundred business men of the city and 30 business men from the farms gathered in the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce last night to join hands, hearts and brains in working for their district, for each other and for themselves; those attending pledged their support for the work being done by the chamber.
Giboney Houck, attorney and assistant to the receiver for the Cape Girardeau Northern Railroad, has returned from a 10-day visit at Washington, D.C., where he visited with many former Girardeans; among those he saw were Orren Wilson, former Sen. Thomas F. Lane, Mr. Hendricks and Mr. and Mrs. Astholz.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
