Out of the past: Feb. 1

1996

Pipes are freezing, car batteries are dying, and there's very little red stuff visible in the thermometer; it's darn cold out there, and forecasters don't expect a warm-up anytime soon; low temperatures and stiff winds from the west and northwest are combining to put the region in the deep freeze; the low temperature yesterday was a bone-chilling 8 degrees, with wind chills making it feel like 25 to 30 below zero.

Although an official decision won't be made until later this month, General Services Administration officials indicate they will back away from their two preferred downtown sites for a new federal building in Cape Girardeau; approximately 170 residents attend a public hearing at the Show Me Center concerning the two blocks, both of which boast a number of historic homes; most of those in attendance voice opposition to demolishing either block.

1971

Wilver W. Wessell, superintendents of mails at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, is named postal information assistant; he will assist Russell J. Fowler, officer in charge, in informing customers of U.S. Postal Service changes through contacts with local news media.

Sealed envelopes of five bidders who turned in figures on the proposed leasing of approximately 400 acres of farmland at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport are opened in the afternoon by representatives of the airport board and city; submitting bids were Ronald L. Burger and Harold C. Meinz, Louis A. Heisserer, A.W. Phegley, Lynn Gerard and Cape Central Airways.