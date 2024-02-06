Out of the past: Feb. 1

Department of Natural Resources officials don't know how much soil was contaminated when a Coop Service Center Inc. tank at Jackson leaked, but the petroleum wholesaler contracted with St. Louis environmental consultants to figure it out; a 13,000-gallon kerosene tank on East Washington Street across from the Coop office rusted and developed a leak that went undetected until Jan. 25; residents near the tank smelled the fuel, then noticed a sheen on top of nearby Goose Creek.
Following the announcement last month by the Los Angeles Rams of their intention to relocate to St. Louis for the 1995 NFL season, some local sporting goods retailers adding Rams merchandise to their stock; however, those fans wanting something bearing the name "St. Louis Rams" will have to wait until league owners approve the move, probably during meetings in March.
Ed Mullins of Hanover Lutheran Church was recently elected chairman of the Cape Girardeau Council of Lutheran Churches; other officers elected were vice chairman, Leo Amelunke, Trinity; secretary, Ted Strom, Good Shepherd, and treasurer, Robert Knight, St. Andrew.
The Evangelical United Church of Christ hosts three other area Churches of Christ -- Emanuel at Jackson, St. John near Fruitland and St. James near Tilsit -- at a cover-dish dinner; Dr. C. John Ritter and his family present the program about their recent trip to Japan.
Cape Girardeau presents a rather dim appearance after midnight following a fairly general compliance with the War Production Board's brownout order; however, a few outdoor signs burn all night, and several display windows are lighted; the first real check on the observance of the order will be made tonight by police.
Fern Hunter of Sparta, Illinois, has received word from the War Department that her husband, Pvt. Clarence W. Hunter, is missing in action in Belgium as of Dec. 17; Hunter, 34, is a son of Robert Hunter of Whitewater; he is serving with a signal unit in the infantry.
Jesse M. Strong, who has been connected with the Southeast Missouri Trust Co., for the last year, has been appointed deputy state bank examiner for the Southeast Missouri district; he was called to Jefferson City last Thursday by the state bank examiner and received his appointment yesterday; he will have his headquarters in Cape Girardeau.
R.E.L. Lamkin is elected to succeed D'N. Stafford as chairman of the Cape Girardeau County chapter of the American Red Cross at a meeting of the executive committee.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
