Out of the past: Feb. 1

1995

Department of Natural Resources officials don't know how much soil was contaminated when a Coop Service Center Inc. tank at Jackson leaked, but the petroleum wholesaler contracted with St. Louis environmental consultants to figure it out; a 13,000-gallon kerosene tank on East Washington Street across from the Coop office rusted and developed a leak that went undetected until Jan. 25; residents near the tank smelled the fuel, then noticed a sheen on top of nearby Goose Creek.

Following the announcement last month by the Los Angeles Rams of their intention to relocate to St. Louis for the 1995 NFL season, some local sporting goods retailers adding Rams merchandise to their stock; however, those fans wanting something bearing the name "St. Louis Rams" will have to wait until league owners approve the move, probably during meetings in March.

1970

Ed Mullins of Hanover Lutheran Church was recently elected chairman of the Cape Girardeau Council of Lutheran Churches; other officers elected were vice chairman, Leo Amelunke, Trinity; secretary, Ted Strom, Good Shepherd, and treasurer, Robert Knight, St. Andrew.

The Evangelical United Church of Christ hosts three other area Churches of Christ -- Emanuel at Jackson, St. John near Fruitland and St. James near Tilsit -- at a cover-dish dinner; Dr. C. John Ritter and his family present the program about their recent trip to Japan.