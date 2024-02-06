Out of the past: Feb. 1

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees, in cooperation with the Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 33, are seeking donations to purchase bulletproof vests for officers of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and other FOP members.
Sister Jeanne Goessling, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame and principal of St. Mary's Cathedral School, will leave in September for three years of missionary work in Kenya; she will teach and probably administer a secondary girls school in the bush country.
This being an election year, the County Court is considering changes in voting precincts brought about by annexation of additional areas by Cape Girardeau; coming under study are those precincts affected by the annexation: Juden No. 2, Campster, Brown Owl and Pecan Grove; areas inside the new city limits have been incorporated into four new city wards.
Owners of 7.74 acres of land in the path of the Route K extension in Cape Girardeau have agreed to a condemnation case settlement of more than three times the amount the state first offered; the agreement was reached Wednesday, minutes before the case was scheduled to open in Circuit Court.
Flight training begins for the second class of Army Air Forces cadets assigned to Harris Field; they arrived here Saturday by train from a southern pre-flight school and were taken immediately in buses to the field; the train on which they arrived was nearly two hours late, baggage congestion between here and Memphis, Tennessee, causing considerable delay along the route.
The Cape Girardeau County Council of Defense has been given authority to stage another daylight air raid alert, but this time there will be no advance warning; the only notice to be given is that it will be staged between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12.
The Leyhe family and its Eagle Line were big losers in the recent river catastrophe at Paducah, Kentucky; the company lost four of its boats -- the Peoria, the Spread Eagle, the Grey Eagle and the Alton, when they were swept away by the ice on the Ohio River in the break-up of an ice gorge; only the Bald Eagle and the Piasa are left for the Leyhes to start business with this spring.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club by unanimous vote expresses regret for the damaging of the Eagle Packet Co.'s boats by the ice jams in the Ohio River; on a motion by E.G. Gramling, the secretary is instructed to write Capt. William Leyhe offering the aid of Cape Girardeau in getting the remaining boats ready for service with the opening of the river.
Sharon K. Sanders
