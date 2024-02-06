Out of the past: Feb. 1

1993

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees, in cooperation with the Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 33, are seeking donations to purchase bulletproof vests for officers of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and other FOP members.

Sister Jeanne Goessling, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame and principal of St. Mary's Cathedral School, will leave in September for three years of missionary work in Kenya; she will teach and probably administer a secondary girls school in the bush country.

1968

This being an election year, the County Court is considering changes in voting precincts brought about by annexation of additional areas by Cape Girardeau; coming under study are those precincts affected by the annexation: Juden No. 2, Campster, Brown Owl and Pecan Grove; areas inside the new city limits have been incorporated into four new city wards.

Owners of 7.74 acres of land in the path of the Route K extension in Cape Girardeau have agreed to a condemnation case settlement of more than three times the amount the state first offered; the agreement was reached Wednesday, minutes before the case was scheduled to open in Circuit Court.