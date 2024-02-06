Out of the past: Feb. 1

Jeff Daniel, an insurance consultant and former athletic trainer for Southeast Missouri State University, has entered the race for a one-year term on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Kathy Swan filed for the seat Tuesday.
Twenty-two Boy Scouts search an area north of Cape Girardeau in the morning to help rescue an injured hunter after he failed to return home the evening before; actually, the rescue operation turns out to be a simulation, although the Scouts aren't initially told it is a training drill.
City Councilmen J. Hugh Logan and A. Robert Pierce Jr., the two incumbent city councilmen whose terms expire this year, have filed for re-election; the primary, if needed, will be March 21, and the city general election will be April 4.
B. Ray Owen, former sports editor of the Cairo (Illinois) Evening Citizen newspaper, has taken over duties as sports editor of the Southeast Missourian; Owen, through his work for the Cairo publication, is familiar with Southeast Missouri sports and has an acquaintance with coaches and players in this area; he will be assisted by Robert C. Evans Jr., a Cape Girardeau native who has done part-time sports writing for the Missourian while attending State College.
The Church of God, Marble City Heights suburb, celebrates 16 years of conducting services at the County Home; the Rev. J.H. Shirrell, pastor, is in charge of the afternoon service; 16 years ago, the congregation began holding Sunday services once a month at the County Home; at today's worship, there is only one inmate at the home.
Golden Gloves boxing made what may have been its last stand until after the war last night at the Arena Building, a thrilling show that served as a fitting climax to one of the greatest tournaments ever presented here; 15 champions, eight from the Cape Girardeau team and seven from Malden, Missouri, were chosen as the two squads fought it out for the right to represent Southeast Missouri next week in the Eastern Missouri finals in St. Louis.
F.M. White, former manager of the Freeze Threshing Machine Co. here, has gone to Lepanto, Arkansas, where he will reside; he has taken up his former job as auditor for the Grismore-Hyman stave mill.
Riley Russell of Gordonville, who recently advertised in The Daily Republican and several other newspapers for a wife, is overwhelmed with the resulting opportunities offered him; a hundred answers burning with love have left him undecided and in worse shape than ever; he can't make up his mind.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
