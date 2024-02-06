Out of the past: Feb. 1

1992

Jeff Daniel, an insurance consultant and former athletic trainer for Southeast Missouri State University, has entered the race for a one-year term on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Kathy Swan filed for the seat Tuesday.

Twenty-two Boy Scouts search an area north of Cape Girardeau in the morning to help rescue an injured hunter after he failed to return home the evening before; actually, the rescue operation turns out to be a simulation, although the Scouts aren't initially told it is a training drill.

1967

City Councilmen J. Hugh Logan and A. Robert Pierce Jr., the two incumbent city councilmen whose terms expire this year, have filed for re-election; the primary, if needed, will be March 21, and the city general election will be April 4.

B. Ray Owen, former sports editor of the Cairo (Illinois) Evening Citizen newspaper, has taken over duties as sports editor of the Southeast Missourian; Owen, through his work for the Cairo publication, is familiar with Southeast Missouri sports and has an acquaintance with coaches and players in this area; he will be assisted by Robert C. Evans Jr., a Cape Girardeau native who has done part-time sports writing for the Missourian while attending State College.