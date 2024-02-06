Out of the past: Dec. 9

1998

Three local photographers have earned international recognition in the 1998 KINSA competition; David Baltzell of Cape Girardeau, Phyllis Brunke of Jackson and Mary Cobb of Scott City each won Special Merit Awards in the judging, as well as $50 checks from Kodak; the three were finalists in the Kodak International Newspaper Snapshot Awards contest conducted locally by the Southeast Missourian; local winners advanced to international judging.

Southeast Missouri State University has turned off the lights on the recreation fields project after keeping them on 24 hours a day for about a week; testing of the lights to see if they would blind motorists was one of the last tasks in construction of the fields on the southwest corner of Sprigg and Bertling; they don't; construction of the fields began in 1997; the project includes an Ohio Valley Conference softball field, two adjacent fields that can be used for soccer and softball, and a concession stand with restrooms and maintenance facilities; the project also includes three parking lots that combined have 212 parking spaces.

1973

Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will open its new activities building Thursday; the $325,000 structure includes a gymnasium, locker and shower areas, gymnastics room, handball court, weightlifting area, game room, kitchen, snack bar, ceramics area and office spaces; the building will be open to those with membership cards and groups who may reserve the building through church officials.

The Notre Dame High School gymnasium is filled with the faithful and their applause as approximately 1,100 area Roman Catholics greet their new bishop, the Most Rev. Bernard F. Law; he was installed as bishop of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese five days ago.