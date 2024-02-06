Out of the past: Dec. 9

1997

Yesterday, Cape Girardeans awoke to the first snow flurries of the season; the Monday morning snowfall, which began slowly and eventually totaled .8 inch in Cape Girardeau, caused minor traffic accidents across Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, and shortened the school day for many students in rural areas; a new storm moving in could bring more of the same to the region later today; rain is expected to change to snow, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Just over 500 students will graduate Saturday during commencement exercises at Southeast Missouri State University; Dr. Robert Hamblin -- Southeast professor of English, winner of the 1997 Faculty Merit Award and director of the Center for Faulkner Studies -- will present the commencement address; degrees will be conferred on 479 undergraduates and 30 graduate students.

1972

Cape Girardeau's first revenue-sharing check should be arriving shortly; and when it does, Mayor Howard C. Tooke hopes the 1972 share will go toward construction of a new city police headquarters-jail facility; city officials anticipated that Cape Girardeau's annual allocation under the five-year revenue-sharing plan would be $390,928.

A ribbon of light backs up both ways on the Mississippi River traffic bridge during the night, lengthening travelers' wait to two hours as workers labor to extricate a man trapped in his automobile and remove wreckage following an ice-caused collision on the long span; motorists can only wait, as traffic lines lengthen, while rescue crews cut away steel to reached Charles L. Choate, 26, of Lutesville, Missouri; the accident occurs at 6:43 p.m., when an eastbound car skids out of control and crashes with the westbound vehicle operated by Choate; Choate, trapped about 45 minutes, suffers a laceration on the right side of his head and a dislocated right wrist.