Out of the past: Dec. 9

Dru Reeves, production manager at Horizon Screen Printing, filed yesterday for a Ward 3 seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council, guaranteeing a primary election in February; Reeves is the third candidate to file from Ward 3; Councilman Jack Rickard is seeking re-election in Ward 3; Jay Purcell, who works at Dana Corp., is also a candidate in that ward.
The military puts two Southeast Missouri National Guard groups on formal alert status; the 1137th Military Police Company of Caruthersville and Kennett were identified last week as possible candidates for deployment in Bosnia; a spokesman for the Guard in Jefferson City says the military police units will probably serve in Germany, replacing Germany-based units deployed in Bosnia.
State College will get approximately $1.7 million more than was originally anticipated in the $248.6 million capital improvements measure passed by the Missouri House; although it is an increase, it is far short of the college's request under long-range planning -- $13,341,130 -- says president Dr. Mark F. Scully.
A joint survey by the city and Chamber of Commerce, which was to look into the possibility of acquiring right of way for activating Reaches 3 and 4 of the Mississippi River levee system here, has never gotten off the ground; proposed in July, the survey would have initiated action for possible flood control in South Cape Girardeau; however, indications are a finding of "economically unfeasible" by the Army Corps of Engineers several years ago has put the damper on the proposed survey.
Only war veterans will be employed at Christmas time as extra workers for the post office, and not all of those who have applied can be used; there have been 40 names taken down, and about 20 or 25 will be called for work.
Adolph G. Landgraf, 81, a retired building contractor, died last night at his Cape Girardeau home; Landgraf, the son of Herman F. and Mathilda Noeser Landgraf, was born in New Wells and entered the carpenter's trade early in life; in the late 1890s, he opened a furniture and undertaking business with John Kieninger in Pocahontas; he later partnered with his brother, Rudolph Landgraf, and they built a number of churches, dwellings and other businesses in the area.
Business conditions in the cotton-producing section of Southeast Missouri, south of here, have caused Feinberg and Mennen, owners of two Cape Girardeau stores and two at other points, to close, following the filing of a voluntary bankruptcy petition yesterday; the Cape Girardeau stores affected are the Sample Shoe Store, 122 N. Main St., and the general merchandise store at 36 N. Main St.; proprietors of both stores say business has been good here, but the condition of the cotton market has brought about the situation.
The membership drive of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, headed by Charles Cofer, starts with the slogan "100 new members before Christmas."
