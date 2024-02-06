Out of the past: Dec. 9

1995

Dru Reeves, production manager at Horizon Screen Printing, filed yesterday for a Ward 3 seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council, guaranteeing a primary election in February; Reeves is the third candidate to file from Ward 3; Councilman Jack Rickard is seeking re-election in Ward 3; Jay Purcell, who works at Dana Corp., is also a candidate in that ward.

The military puts two Southeast Missouri National Guard groups on formal alert status; the 1137th Military Police Company of Caruthersville and Kennett were identified last week as possible candidates for deployment in Bosnia; a spokesman for the Guard in Jefferson City says the military police units will probably serve in Germany, replacing Germany-based units deployed in Bosnia.

1970

State College will get approximately $1.7 million more than was originally anticipated in the $248.6 million capital improvements measure passed by the Missouri House; although it is an increase, it is far short of the college's request under long-range planning -- $13,341,130 -- says president Dr. Mark F. Scully.

A joint survey by the city and Chamber of Commerce, which was to look into the possibility of acquiring right of way for activating Reaches 3 and 4 of the Mississippi River levee system here, has never gotten off the ground; proposed in July, the survey would have initiated action for possible flood control in South Cape Girardeau; however, indications are a finding of "economically unfeasible" by the Army Corps of Engineers several years ago has put the damper on the proposed survey.