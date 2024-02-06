Out of the past: Dec. 9

Unemployment in Cape Girardeau County is a scant 3.2%, but the number of area residents qualifying for food stamps has increased in the past year; 217 more households in the county have qualified for food stamps since July 1993; of the county population of approximately 60,000, 5,457 people receive food stamps.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A small cargo plane operated by Cape Central Airways of Cape Girardeau crashed short of the runway Thursday night at Kansas City International Airport, critically injuring the pilot; the twin-engine Beech aircraft was en route from Sedalia, Missouri, to KCI when the pilot radioed the control tower she was concerned about icing on the plane.
BENTON, Mo. -- State and county authorities are searching for the gunman who robbed the Scott County Collector's Office of at least $30,000 in cash and checks last night and struck the deputy collector twice on the head during the holdup; J.W. Shuffitt, the deputy collector, was working alone in the courthouse, counting and sorting the day's tax receipts, when the bandit appeared about 9:30 or 9:45; just two hours before, Shuffitt had made a night deposit of about $100,000.
An order condemning a tenth-acre of land off the 800 block of North Sprigg Street sought by the State College Board of Regents has been entered in Common Pleas Court by Judge W. Osler Statler, who also named commissioners in the proceedings; the tract is owned by the Collegewood Apartments Inc.
In accordance with the plan to feature local artists this season, the Cape Girardeau Symphony Society will present Mrs. Martin Roth and Alene Sadler, duo-pianists, on its program of chamber music Sunday afternoon at the State College auditorium.
Management of the food department at Colonial Tavern has been assumed by H.E. Martin under a lease made with Simpson Oil Co., owner of the establishment; E.R. Jarvis, manager of the coffee shop in the Dunn Hotel in Sikeston, Missouri, is a partner with Martin in the lease, but will remain in Sikeston.
The campaign for the million-dollar good roads campaign will start tomorrow, with speakers going to various parts of the district to explain to voters why the bond issue should be carried; some of the speakers are Blucher Sperling, Dennis Scivally, J.P. Davis, A.C. McKibbin, B.C. Hardesty, L.L. Bowman, Roy Stevenson, C.W. Henderson and A.M. Spradling.
F.F. Braun of Braun Brothers Grocery Co., said last night he expects to receive about 15 bags of sugar this afternoon; it will be granulated, the best of cane sugar; Dempsey's Grocery Co. is expecting to receive a railroad car load of Louisiana clarified sugar some time this week; these shipments will, hopefully, ease Cape Girardeau's sugar famine.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
