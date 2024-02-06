Out of the past: Dec. 9

1994

Unemployment in Cape Girardeau County is a scant 3.2%, but the number of area residents qualifying for food stamps has increased in the past year; 217 more households in the county have qualified for food stamps since July 1993; of the county population of approximately 60,000, 5,457 people receive food stamps.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A small cargo plane operated by Cape Central Airways of Cape Girardeau crashed short of the runway Thursday night at Kansas City International Airport, critically injuring the pilot; the twin-engine Beech aircraft was en route from Sedalia, Missouri, to KCI when the pilot radioed the control tower she was concerned about icing on the plane.

1969

BENTON, Mo. -- State and county authorities are searching for the gunman who robbed the Scott County Collector's Office of at least $30,000 in cash and checks last night and struck the deputy collector twice on the head during the holdup; J.W. Shuffitt, the deputy collector, was working alone in the courthouse, counting and sorting the day's tax receipts, when the bandit appeared about 9:30 or 9:45; just two hours before, Shuffitt had made a night deposit of about $100,000.

An order condemning a tenth-acre of land off the 800 block of North Sprigg Street sought by the State College Board of Regents has been entered in Common Pleas Court by Judge W. Osler Statler, who also named commissioners in the proceedings; the tract is owned by the Collegewood Apartments Inc.