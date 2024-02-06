All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsDecember 9, 2017

Out of the past: Dec. 9

Cape Girardeau officials plan to extend city services to Twin Lakes subdivision within 2 1/2 years after voters approve an annexation measure; officials are hoping to have an ordinance authorizing the annexation by Jan. 1, but a public vote on the issue likely won't come before August 1993...

1992

Cape Girardeau officials plan to extend city services to Twin Lakes subdivision within 2 1/2 years after voters approve an annexation measure; officials are hoping to have an ordinance authorizing the annexation by Jan. 1, but a public vote on the issue likely won't come before August 1993.

ZALMA, Mo. -- Zalma High School is being honored by the Missouri Protection and Advocacy Services, a state group that fights for rights of disabled students; through the efforts of the Zalma School District, three high school girls, who had been denied eligibility by the Missouri High School Activities Association, were allowed to participate in volleyball in the fall.

1967

Two of Southeast Missouri's six circuit judges -- Marshall Craig of Sikeston, Missouri, and W. Osler Statler of Jackson -- denounce the practice of juvenile judges who hold open court and release juveniles' names without exception to news media; they spoke last night on the controversial subject in response to a question asked during a juvenile delinquency conference attended by about 45 parents and teachers at Louis J. Schultz School.

Charles N. Harris, Cape Girardeau businessman, has disposed of his stock in the Cape State Bank and last night was elected a director of the Farmers & Merchants Bank; Harris has acquired the stock of Ella Vogelsang and that of her son, Robert Vogelsang, in Farmers & Merchants.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

C.W. Bauerle, president of the Excelsior Furniture and Music Co., and a Navy veteran of World War I, has been named civilian representative of the St. Louis Office of Naval Officer Procurement in this area; he will assist in the selection of qualified civilian specialists for possible appointments as commissioned officers in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Chief Yeoman Joe Williams of the U.S. Coast Guard is here enjoying a week at the home of his mother, Mrs. F.M. Williams, 520 Themis St.; a month ago, Williams was one of the thousands of service men who had a ring side assignment in the big show when American and British troops invaded North Africa.

1917

Mary E. Colt, state director for the Young Women's Christian Association, speaks at Centenary Methodist Church on the war work of her association; Colt had been scheduled to speak in Cape Girardeau yesterday, but was delayed in getting here by the snow.

Sam Goldstein, representing one of the largest work clothing manufacturing concerns in St. Louis, comes down in the evening; he will meet with industrial and executive committees of the Commercial Club in regard to locating a branch factory here.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
RecordsOct. 11
Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy