Out of the past: Dec. 9

Cape Girardeau officials plan to extend city services to Twin Lakes subdivision within 2 1/2 years after voters approve an annexation measure; officials are hoping to have an ordinance authorizing the annexation by Jan. 1, but a public vote on the issue likely won't come before August 1993.
ZALMA, Mo. -- Zalma High School is being honored by the Missouri Protection and Advocacy Services, a state group that fights for rights of disabled students; through the efforts of the Zalma School District, three high school girls, who had been denied eligibility by the Missouri High School Activities Association, were allowed to participate in volleyball in the fall.
Two of Southeast Missouri's six circuit judges -- Marshall Craig of Sikeston, Missouri, and W. Osler Statler of Jackson -- denounce the practice of juvenile judges who hold open court and release juveniles' names without exception to news media; they spoke last night on the controversial subject in response to a question asked during a juvenile delinquency conference attended by about 45 parents and teachers at Louis J. Schultz School.
Charles N. Harris, Cape Girardeau businessman, has disposed of his stock in the Cape State Bank and last night was elected a director of the Farmers & Merchants Bank; Harris has acquired the stock of Ella Vogelsang and that of her son, Robert Vogelsang, in Farmers & Merchants.
C.W. Bauerle, president of the Excelsior Furniture and Music Co., and a Navy veteran of World War I, has been named civilian representative of the St. Louis Office of Naval Officer Procurement in this area; he will assist in the selection of qualified civilian specialists for possible appointments as commissioned officers in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
Chief Yeoman Joe Williams of the U.S. Coast Guard is here enjoying a week at the home of his mother, Mrs. F.M. Williams, 520 Themis St.; a month ago, Williams was one of the thousands of service men who had a ring side assignment in the big show when American and British troops invaded North Africa.
Mary E. Colt, state director for the Young Women's Christian Association, speaks at Centenary Methodist Church on the war work of her association; Colt had been scheduled to speak in Cape Girardeau yesterday, but was delayed in getting here by the snow.
Sam Goldstein, representing one of the largest work clothing manufacturing concerns in St. Louis, comes down in the evening; he will meet with industrial and executive committees of the Commercial Club in regard to locating a branch factory here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
