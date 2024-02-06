Out of the past: Dec. 9

1992

Cape Girardeau officials plan to extend city services to Twin Lakes subdivision within 2 1/2 years after voters approve an annexation measure; officials are hoping to have an ordinance authorizing the annexation by Jan. 1, but a public vote on the issue likely won't come before August 1993.

ZALMA, Mo. -- Zalma High School is being honored by the Missouri Protection and Advocacy Services, a state group that fights for rights of disabled students; through the efforts of the Zalma School District, three high school girls, who had been denied eligibility by the Missouri High School Activities Association, were allowed to participate in volleyball in the fall.

1967

Two of Southeast Missouri's six circuit judges -- Marshall Craig of Sikeston, Missouri, and W. Osler Statler of Jackson -- denounce the practice of juvenile judges who hold open court and release juveniles' names without exception to news media; they spoke last night on the controversial subject in response to a question asked during a juvenile delinquency conference attended by about 45 parents and teachers at Louis J. Schultz School.

Charles N. Harris, Cape Girardeau businessman, has disposed of his stock in the Cape State Bank and last night was elected a director of the Farmers & Merchants Bank; Harris has acquired the stock of Ella Vogelsang and that of her son, Robert Vogelsang, in Farmers & Merchants.