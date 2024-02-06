Out of the past: Dec. 8

1998

David G. Smith wants to make sure schoolchildren have a proper learning environment and all the help they need to get ahead; Smith, one of two finalists for superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, talked to teachers and the public during an informal forum Monday evening at Central Junior High School; 12 people attended the hour-long forum with Smith, superintendent at Excelsior Springs, Missouri, while another 80 teachers attended meetings during the afternoon; Smith also visited several buildings in the district, including construction sites for the new elementary and high schools.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The 175 employees of Fleming Cos. Inc. in Sikeston will lose their jobs when the grocery distributor closes its warehouse within the next three months; the company is closing or selling four supply centers in a restructuring aimed at making it more competitive.

1973

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says he is considering the possibility of his office establishing a fire protection service for the county, since there is no indication that a county fire district will become reality any time in the near future; the service would involve his deputies, equipment and men of Gene Huckstep's emergency extricating crew at Cape Girardeau and a water-hauling truck operator, he says; the disclosure comes in the wake of another fire -- the fourth in the out-county area in eight days -- which destroyed the former Eulenberg Restaurant on Highway 61 four miles north of Fruitland on Thursday night.

An estimated 1,200 cubic yards of concrete were used to form the structural mat, or foundation, for Building A of the new Saint Francis Hospital yesterday, in what may have been a record single concrete pour for a structure in Cape Girardeau; more than 20 trucks delivered cement to the site on Mount Auburn Road starting at 6:30 a.m.