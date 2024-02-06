Out of the past: Dec. 8

The fifth annual German/English Christmas service is held in the evening at Old Hanover Lutheran Church; guest preacher is the Rev. Gregory D. Jans, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, Illinois; the liturgy, carols and sermon summary are printed in both languages; the church is decorated with the traditional cedar Christmas tree and kerosene wall lamps.
Construction industry spending in Cape Girardeau has increased for a second straight month over last year and is near the $44.5 million level of 1995; November permit totals were reported at $3.8 million, compared to $2.9 million in November 1995; overall construction spending for the first 11 months in Cape Girardeau is also up from 1995; going into December, permits had been issued in the amount of $43,061,545, compared to 11-month totals last year of $41,630,102
Investigators from the St. Louis Flight Standards district office of the Federal Aviation Agency arrive here in the morning to establish the cause of the crash of a twin-engine private aircraft at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport early Tuesday night; four Chicago-area men were injured, two seriously, when the Twin Comanche undershot the east runway on approach and crashed about a half-mile away in a muddy, plowed bean field.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- The Caruthersville Fire Department is planning to sell its prized antique fire engine, "Granny," in an effort to raise money to purchase new equipment; the 1937 Diamond T pumper with an open cab will become the property of some lucky ticket holder at a drawing scheduled for Feb. 12.
In observance of Bible Sunday, a collection of unusual Bibles is displayed in the evening at First Baptist Church; the Rev. H.H. McGinty, pastor, had asked members of his congregation and others to bring Bibles for the exhibit, ones which are unusual or have interesting stories attached.
The second annual College High School invitational basketball tournament will be held during the holidays, says coach Irvin Keller of the Preps, with 16 high schools competing; the tournament will open Dec. 26 at noon with four games being played; Missouri teams competing this year will be Jackson, Flat River, Cape Girardeau Central, Lutesville, Van Buren, Anniston, Gideon, Sikeston, Charleston, Malden, Leadwood, Bell City, Fornfelt, Morley, Zalma and College High.
The Pocahontas Creamery, owned by Alfred M. Vogel, who recently took possession, burns to the ground at 3:30 a.m.; the loss is estimated at $3,500; there was no insurance.
E.A. Hart, manager of the Missouri Public Utilities Co., says three new street cars for Cape Girardeau will arrive here about Dec. 17; they will be shipped here from the St. Louis company that is painting them; two other used cars purchased by Hart at Natchez, Mississippi, will be shipped tomorrow and will arrive in Cape Girardeau in about 10 days.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
