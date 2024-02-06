Out of the past: Dec. 8

1996

The fifth annual German/English Christmas service is held in the evening at Old Hanover Lutheran Church; guest preacher is the Rev. Gregory D. Jans, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, Illinois; the liturgy, carols and sermon summary are printed in both languages; the church is decorated with the traditional cedar Christmas tree and kerosene wall lamps.

Construction industry spending in Cape Girardeau has increased for a second straight month over last year and is near the $44.5 million level of 1995; November permit totals were reported at $3.8 million, compared to $2.9 million in November 1995; overall construction spending for the first 11 months in Cape Girardeau is also up from 1995; going into December, permits had been issued in the amount of $43,061,545, compared to 11-month totals last year of $41,630,102

1971

Investigators from the St. Louis Flight Standards district office of the Federal Aviation Agency arrive here in the morning to establish the cause of the crash of a twin-engine private aircraft at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport early Tuesday night; four Chicago-area men were injured, two seriously, when the Twin Comanche undershot the east runway on approach and crashed about a half-mile away in a muddy, plowed bean field.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. -- The Caruthersville Fire Department is planning to sell its prized antique fire engine, "Granny," in an effort to raise money to purchase new equipment; the 1937 Diamond T pumper with an open cab will become the property of some lucky ticket holder at a drawing scheduled for Feb. 12.