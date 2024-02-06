Out of the past: Dec. 8

1995

After hearing both sides of the issue, Missouri Farm Bureau Federation delegates reversed themselves and voted unanimously to oppose academic assessment standards outlined in Missouri's Outstanding Schools Act; the Farm Bureau's opposition to the standards is included in the organization's overall resolution on education issues; the resolution was passed earlier this week during the annual Farm Bureau Convention at Lake of the Ozarks; a presentation by state Sen. Peter Kinder, an outspoken opponent of the Outstanding Schools Act, swayed the Resolutions Committee into opposing the act, one voting member says.

Mother Nature starts dumping snow on Cape Girardeau County around 10 a.m. and, predictably, the car accident reports begin rolling into the police department an hour later; by late in the evening, there are four inches of snow on the ground, and many residents heed the advice on television and radio to stay off the roads.

1970

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Firemen from six Southern Illinois communities battled a blaze throughout last night that destroyed the Alert Builders Supply Co. building here; Robert Brawley, operator of the business, says he has "no idea" how the fire started; the blaze destroyed all the contents of the metal building; only a connecting storage shed on the northwest side of the building was saved.

On a tie vote, Cape Girardeau County Democrats sent two names to Gov. Warren E. Hearnes for the appointment to a two-year term as county treasurer; named on the third ballot were Ruth Meadows of Cape Girardeau and Elmer R. Schaper of Jackson.