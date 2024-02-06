Out of the past: Dec. 8

After hearing both sides of the issue, Missouri Farm Bureau Federation delegates reversed themselves and voted unanimously to oppose academic assessment standards outlined in Missouri's Outstanding Schools Act; the Farm Bureau's opposition to the standards is included in the organization's overall resolution on education issues; the resolution was passed earlier this week during the annual Farm Bureau Convention at Lake of the Ozarks; a presentation by state Sen. Peter Kinder, an outspoken opponent of the Outstanding Schools Act, swayed the Resolutions Committee into opposing the act, one voting member says.
Mother Nature starts dumping snow on Cape Girardeau County around 10 a.m. and, predictably, the car accident reports begin rolling into the police department an hour later; by late in the evening, there are four inches of snow on the ground, and many residents heed the advice on television and radio to stay off the roads.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Firemen from six Southern Illinois communities battled a blaze throughout last night that destroyed the Alert Builders Supply Co. building here; Robert Brawley, operator of the business, says he has "no idea" how the fire started; the blaze destroyed all the contents of the metal building; only a connecting storage shed on the northwest side of the building was saved.
On a tie vote, Cape Girardeau County Democrats sent two names to Gov. Warren E. Hearnes for the appointment to a two-year term as county treasurer; named on the third ballot were Ruth Meadows of Cape Girardeau and Elmer R. Schaper of Jackson.
Dr. Forrest H. Rose, member of the faculty at State College since 1930, has been elected dean of the college to succeed the late Vest C. Myers by the Board of Regents; in other action yesterday, the regents approved continuation of negotiations with the Reconstruction Finance Corp. to secure a portion of Harris Field not taken over by the city to house veterans enrolled in the college and their families.
Electricity to furnish warmth for two young polio victims will be in the home of Leslie Gaines on a farm two miles east of Minor Switch, Missouri, in Scott County by nightfall unless something unforeseen occurs; two crews with six men each and a number of neighbors started early today placing poles and stringing line on a three-quarter-mile stretch to bring aid to 7-month-old David Gaines and 2 1/2-year-old Stephen Gaines; electric heating pads will be used to heat the children, which Dr. W.O. Finney of Chaffee, Missouri, says is necessary for their convalescence.
Mrs. Glenn Hope of Cape Girardeau was recently elected regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution at their meeting at the home of Mrs. W.W. Martin, 372 N. Henderson Ave.; other officers elected for the ensuing year are Nelle Hudson, vice president; Myrtle Knepper, secretary; Edna Wilson, registrar, and Mrs. W.H. Harvey, treasurer.
Howard N. Frissell, who took the examination for commission as an infantry officer in the regular army some time ago, has received his appointment as second lieutenant of infantry and will leave here this evening for Jefferson Barracks; Frissell served with the 35th Division throughout the war and was for a while on the staff of Maj. Gen. Traube.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
