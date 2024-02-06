Out of the past: Dec. 8

The Area Wide United Way is $90,000 short of its campaign goal with just a week to go; this year's campaign is $50,000 behind the campaign last year, and the goal for 1994 of $20,000 higher.
Jackson and Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a blaze last night at McDonald's Restaurant in Jackson; a lack of water pressure and wind hampered their efforts, and the building was destroyed; officials say the fire started after a gasoline can and leaf blower were placed in a room with a gas water heater; it is believed gas fumes were ignited by the water heater's pilot flame.
Burglars over the weekend entered three Cape Girardeau businesses, taking more than $3,200 in color television sets, tires and cash from two of the establishments, Flentge's Appliance, 13 N. Sprigg St., and Sunset Gulf Station, North Kingshighway; also entered was KGMO radio station on South Kingshighway.
Homer A. George, 61, the originator of Poison Prevention Week, now a nationwide observance, dies at his Cape Girardeau home; he had been ill for some time; George, owner of the Broadway Prescription Shops here, began his campaign against accidental poisoning in 1957.
C.J. Strom says today is the first day in his 20 years of business as Strom's News Agency that he has no St. Louis newspapers to deliver; a strike has tied up the publications.
State College President W.W. Parker reveals funds to provide for the construction of a new women's dormitory here and expansion of the college's power plant are included in the request made by the college to the state budget department; Cape State has asked for $1,029,500 for the 1945-46 biennium; of this amount $400,000 is requested for new buildings, of which $300,000 is needed for the dorm and $100,000 for the power plant facilities.
A big J.I. Case automobile turned over into a ditch at the foot of the old tollgate hill on South Sprigg Street sometime last night and was nearly demolished; the car turned completely over, its wheels pointed to the heavens; reports are the unidentified driver suffered injuries to his shoulder, and that a companion miraculously escaped unhurt.
Although saloon keepers in many towns are reopening and selling whiskey as they did before July, it is reported there will be no alcohol sold here until the U.S. Supreme Court hands down a decision on the matter; the re-openings came after Judge C.B. Faris last week held the war-time prohibition unconstitutional.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
