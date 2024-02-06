Out of the past: Dec. 8

1994

The Area Wide United Way is $90,000 short of its campaign goal with just a week to go; this year's campaign is $50,000 behind the campaign last year, and the goal for 1994 of $20,000 higher.

Jackson and Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a blaze last night at McDonald's Restaurant in Jackson; a lack of water pressure and wind hampered their efforts, and the building was destroyed; officials say the fire started after a gasoline can and leaf blower were placed in a room with a gas water heater; it is believed gas fumes were ignited by the water heater's pilot flame.

1969

Burglars over the weekend entered three Cape Girardeau businesses, taking more than $3,200 in color television sets, tires and cash from two of the establishments, Flentge's Appliance, 13 N. Sprigg St., and Sunset Gulf Station, North Kingshighway; also entered was KGMO radio station on South Kingshighway.

Homer A. George, 61, the originator of Poison Prevention Week, now a nationwide observance, dies at his Cape Girardeau home; he had been ill for some time; George, owner of the Broadway Prescription Shops here, began his campaign against accidental poisoning in 1957.