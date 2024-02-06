Out of the past: Dec. 8

1993

A group of Cape Girardeau auto dealers yesterday lost their legal challenge over the city's gross sales license tax; the Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals Tuesday affirmed Circuit Judge A.J. Seier's ruling in favor of the city's contention that the tax is constitutional.

Cape Girardeau's Ward 6 is the first of four municipal races next spring that will require a February primary; Richard L. "Butch" Eggimann filed an election petition yesterday, the fourth candidate to file in Ward 6 on the city's west side; also on Tuesday, Joseph Sampson became the second candidate in the city's Ward 2 to file his petition; he joined Tom Neumeyer as a candidate in that ward.

1968

The Rev. Richard C. Lamb, new pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson, conducts his first church service there in the morning; the family moved here last week from Whitehaven, Tennessee, where Lamb was pastor of Gracewood Presbyterian Church for six and one-half years.

Construction is underway for the new Hanover Lutheran Church, which is being built across the street from the present church building on Perryville Road; groundbreaking ceremonies were held Oct. 20, and construction began the following day, with completion expected around May 1; general contractor is Crites and Sailer Construction Co.; architect is Fred. E. Dormeyer Jr.