Out of the past: Dec. 7

1998

In the 1950s, the State Historical Society of Missouri began placing roadside markers made of a cast aluminum alloy with an enamel blue finish and 23-karat gold lettering topped by the state seal; the information they conveyed was intended "to give the traveler and the local citizen a feeling of identity with his environment"; to celebrate its centennial, the society has published a book, "Marking Missouri History," that collects the information inscribed on the markers and adds related essays, photographs and drawings.

The Cape Girardeau City Council grants preliminary approval of a site plan request for construction of a new anchor store at West Park Mall; a site plan filed with the city in relation to another matter lists the tenant of the proposed store as Sears, Roebuck and Co., which currently operates a store at 2102 William.

1973

An 8-foot wooden rocking chair is the star of the "Rockathon" at Grace United Methodist Church in the evening; the rocker was constructed especially for the event by Jerry Reynolds of Southeast Missouri Lumber Co.; the huge chair, along with several normal-size rockers, will be occupied by the church youth for 24 hours beginning at 6 tonight, to raise money for Tahlequah American Indian youth of Petit Chapel in Oklahoma; participants have agreed to rock 30 minutes for each $1 pledged.

R. Ellis Baker, 78, of Cape Girardeau, a leader in organizing the United Shoe Workers of America at International Shoe Co. here, died yesterday at Saint Francis Hospital, where he had been a patient a month; Baker helped organize shoe company workers and was elected president of the union in the 1940s.