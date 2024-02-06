Out of the past: Dec. 7

1997

Representatives from medical, law enforcement and social service fields have created a sexual assault advocacy group to serve victims in Cape Girardeau County; board of directors president Tammy Gwaltney said the recently-organized Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will piece together services that until now have been partially offered by various county agencies; the organization recently gained not-for-profit status and will assist female and child victims through every step of the trauma they face as a result of sexual assault and abuse.

Cape Girardeau businesswoman and civic leader Judy Wilferth will receive the Vandiver Show Me State Award during commencement exercises Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University; she is the second person to receive the award, which is conferred by the Board of Regents and recognizes leaders in various fields and citizens whose achievements have made commendable contributions to the University, the region and the state.

1972

The season's first cold snap resulted in a cutoff of gas to all interruptible customers of three Southeast Missouri utilities companies; at least five schools in Southeast Missouri were forced to close yesterday afternoon or today because of interruptible contracts with Missouri Utilities Co. in Cape Girardeau, Arkansas-Missouri Power Co. of Blytheville, Arkansas, or Associated Natural Gas Co. of Sikeston, Missouri, a wholly-owned subsidy of Ark-Mo; closed today are public schools at Illmo-Scott City, Chaffee, Charleston, Bloomfield and Campbell.

Reported dissension in the staff of 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison has brought about the resignations -- or firings -- of two Cape Girardeau staff members; James W. Herod, district field secretary for Burlison since his election in 1968, announces his resignation; Mrs. Pat Benton, a secretary in the congressman's district office here, is also no longer on his payroll.