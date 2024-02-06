Out of the past: Dec. 7

1946

Work to repair Old McKendree Chapel will start Monday, if the weatherman cooperates; the appeal for someone capable of doing such work was answered in no uncertain terms by Homer Hartle of Millersville, who came to Cape Girardeau to see members of the repair committee and get an idea of what is needed; Hartle and the committee toured the church Friday, and he agreed to do the job of fixing windows and shutters, remaking the double door for the entrance, replacing cracked clapboards on the roof, and generally making the historic chapel safe and dry for winter.

The nation-wide soft coal strike is called off by John L. Lewis of the Union Mine Workers, who orders members back to work at least until March 31; resumption of operations at the mines won't, however, perform an overnight miracle on the coal supply here; one car of coal is received today and others are expected during the next few days; every local dealer has seen his stockpile virtually exhausted by the strike.

1921

The trial of Herbert Little for the murder of Cape Girardeau night patrolman Willis Martin comes to an abrupt halt; at the opening of circuit court at 9 a.m. at Jackson, Little changes his plea to guilty of accessory to the murder; he is given the maximum punishment of five years in the state penitentiary; this follows the bombshell testimony yesterday of two firemen, who told the jury of alleged conversations they heard between Little and Ralph Brashear, in which each made damaging admissions.

A plan whereby the Cape County Court would furnish $1,000 toward the fund of $3,600, to be placed with a similar fund to be furnished by the Rockefeller Foundation for health work in the county, is being backed by E.A. Hart and the Rev. J.H. Taylor, who represent the Red Cross members of the county at a conference with state public health officials and a representative of the Rockefeller Foundation at Sikeston, Missouri; under the plan, the health education of youngsters would be paramount, eventually leading to a cession of the spread of contagious disease in Cape County.

-- Sharon K. Sanders