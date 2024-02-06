Out of the past: Dec. 7

Cape Girardeau County paved only about half of the gravel roads it had hoped to pave before this year's construction season ended; the County Commission planned to pave about eight miles of county roads before cold weather set in, but only managed about four miles; "It was a learning experience for us," says Commissioner Larry Bock.
The shadow of military downsizing has enveloped the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps at Southeast Missouri State University, casting doubt on the program's future; Southeast's Army ROTC is one of 28 on college campuses nationwide that the Army has recommended be discontinued.
It appears the City of Jackson may not have enough cash on hand to pay for the planned power plant expansion; city administrator Harry Kollman has been directed by the City Council to check alternative methods of financing; the estimated cost of the expansion is $1.4 to $1.5 million.
Almost constantly cloudy skies and plenty of moisture have cast a gloomy, damp pall on the Christmas shopping season, and an end to the dreary drizzle, fog and rain isn't in sight; mild temperatures of the past couple days, however, have helped lift the spirits of area residents.
Work to repair Old McKendree Chapel will start Monday, if the weatherman cooperates; the appeal for someone capable of doing such work was answered in no uncertain terms by Homer Hartle of Millersville, who came to Cape Girardeau to see members of the repair committee and get an idea of what is needed; Hartle and the committee toured the church Friday, and he agreed to do the job of fixing windows and shutters, remaking the double door for the entrance, replacing cracked clapboards on the roof, and generally making the historic chapel safe and dry for winter.
The nation-wide soft coal strike is called off by John L. Lewis of the Union Mine Workers, who orders members back to work at least until March 31; resumption of operations at the mines won't, however, perform an overnight miracle on the coal supply here; one car of coal is received today and others are expected during the next few days; every local dealer has seen his stockpile virtually exhausted by the strike.
The trial of Herbert Little for the murder of Cape Girardeau night patrolman Willis Martin comes to an abrupt halt; at the opening of circuit court at 9 a.m. at Jackson, Little changes his plea to guilty of accessory to the murder; he is given the maximum punishment of five years in the state penitentiary; this follows the bombshell testimony yesterday of two firemen, who told the jury of alleged conversations they heard between Little and Ralph Brashear, in which each made damaging admissions.
A plan whereby the Cape County Court would furnish $1,000 toward the fund of $3,600, to be placed with a similar fund to be furnished by the Rockefeller Foundation for health work in the county, is being backed by E.A. Hart and the Rev. J.H. Taylor, who represent the Red Cross members of the county at a conference with state public health officials and a representative of the Rockefeller Foundation at Sikeston, Missouri; under the plan, the health education of youngsters would be paramount, eventually leading to a cession of the spread of contagious disease in Cape County.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
