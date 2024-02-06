Out of the past: Dec. 7

1995

There will be at least two Cape Girardeau City Council races in the April election; Jay Purcell, who works at Dana Corp., will challenge Councilman Jack Rickard for the Ward 3 seat; in Ward 5, Lawrence Godfrey will take on incumbent Melvin Gateley; Dr. Melvin Kasten remains unopposed for re-election in Ward 4; the filing deadline is 5 p.m. tomorrow.

The Cape Girardeau City Council will expand most of its city boards in an effort to involve more citizens in local government; the council Monday night approved Councilman Richard Eggimann's suggestion to add two people to each advisory board, excluding the Board of Adjustment, the public library board and the Show Me Center Board of Managers.

1970

Site preparation is underway at the southeast corner of Broadway and West End Boulevard for a new outlet for Shell Oil Co.; considerable earth filling is being done to bring the area up to street level.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Picketing of downtown Cairo businesses continues in the wake of an outburst of violence Saturday in which a deputy sheriff was shot and 13 persons were arrested; four were charged with the attempted murder of special deputy sheriff Lloyd Bosacker, 46, of Cairo, who is in serious condition at a Cape Girardeau hospital.