Out of the past: Dec. 7

There will be at least two Cape Girardeau City Council races in the April election; Jay Purcell, who works at Dana Corp., will challenge Councilman Jack Rickard for the Ward 3 seat; in Ward 5, Lawrence Godfrey will take on incumbent Melvin Gateley; Dr. Melvin Kasten remains unopposed for re-election in Ward 4; the filing deadline is 5 p.m. tomorrow.
The Cape Girardeau City Council will expand most of its city boards in an effort to involve more citizens in local government; the council Monday night approved Councilman Richard Eggimann's suggestion to add two people to each advisory board, excluding the Board of Adjustment, the public library board and the Show Me Center Board of Managers.
Site preparation is underway at the southeast corner of Broadway and West End Boulevard for a new outlet for Shell Oil Co.; considerable earth filling is being done to bring the area up to street level.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Picketing of downtown Cairo businesses continues in the wake of an outburst of violence Saturday in which a deputy sheriff was shot and 13 persons were arrested; four were charged with the attempted murder of special deputy sheriff Lloyd Bosacker, 46, of Cairo, who is in serious condition at a Cape Girardeau hospital.
A contract between the City of Cape Girardeau and the Reconstruction Finance Corp. for rental at $50 per month, on a month-to-month basis, of certain facilities at Harris Field was approved yesterday in the RFC's St. Louis office; the RFC also approved sub-rental of the field to C.E. Wheeler, who will take over Dec. 15, at the time the city's contract becomes effective; he will operate a flying service, civilian pilot's training program and give general aviation service.
Probably to be installed this month, or as soon as a construction engineer is available, new sound equipment has been secured for the Rialto Theater; in addition, higher intensity lamps to improve projection facilities will be installed.
C.E. Masella and A.M. Mead, concrete bridge specialists, who have the subcontracts for building the two bridges and several culverts on the new Kingshighway concrete road south of Cape Girardeau, have finished their work; the two bridges -- said to be the best, most beautiful bridges in the county -- are between the Hely quarry and the city.
Fred "Daddy" Kain officially opens his new restaurant; near the new Frisco station, the eatery is in a historic building that has been made into a new one; it stands on the riverfront, where Water Street sweeps in a graceful curve into Independence Street; in front of it is the beautiful new passenger station and the parkways surrounding it.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
