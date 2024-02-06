Out of the past: Dec. 7

Honoring the service men and women killed in the surprise attack on Hawaii by the Japanese 52 years ago, a memorial service is conducted at the Cape Girardeau riverfront; the ceremony includes the ringing of a bell and the tossing of a wreath into the muddy waters of the Mississippi River as a way to remember the lives lost.
Jay B. Knudtson of Cape Girardeau yesterday became the third candidate to file for election to Cape Girardeau's Ward 6 city council seat; Knudtson, 30, is assistant vice president at Boatmen's Bank.
The third annual Jackson Christmas parade is held in the afternoon, when 36 units officially open the Christmas season there; the parade is sponsored by the Jackson Retail Merchants Association.
Remodeling of Cape Girardeau city offices in Common Pleas Courthouse is underway and will eliminate the city council quarters on the first floor; in the future, council meetings will be held in Common Pleas Courtroom on the top floor of the building; the remodeling is being done to provide quarters for the first full-time city attorney and his secretary.
Loss in a fire at the edge of Whitewater yesterday will likely amount to $9,000 or $10,000; Cape Girardeau firemen, with an auxiliary fire engine, fought the fire, particularly in an effort to save part of the corn stored in the building, owned by Herman Luebbers, and measuring about 90 by 60 feet; livestock, feed and machinery were lost, and the building was razed.
True Taylor of Cape Girardeau, for eight years an associate professor of social science at State College, has accepted a position as administrator for Southeast Hospital; he will take over his new duties Jan. 1, succeeding L.A. Johnson, who resigned recently because of ill health.
The Cape Girardeau city clerk reports at 2 p.m. that a total of 28 new cases of Spanish influenza had been reported to him; that number includes five new cases of the disease at Leming Hall, totaling nine at the dormitory.
Charles H. Daues, city counselor of St. Louis, has purchased from Rodney G. Whitelaw the property just south of the First National Bank building on Main Street, now occupied as a pool room; Daues has long owned the building just to the south of the Whitelaw property, which is occupied by a candy kitchen; he proposes to modernize the former Whitelaw property and make it conform to his other building.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
