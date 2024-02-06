Out of the past: Dec. 7

1993

Honoring the service men and women killed in the surprise attack on Hawaii by the Japanese 52 years ago, a memorial service is conducted at the Cape Girardeau riverfront; the ceremony includes the ringing of a bell and the tossing of a wreath into the muddy waters of the Mississippi River as a way to remember the lives lost.

Jay B. Knudtson of Cape Girardeau yesterday became the third candidate to file for election to Cape Girardeau's Ward 6 city council seat; Knudtson, 30, is assistant vice president at Boatmen's Bank.

1968

The third annual Jackson Christmas parade is held in the afternoon, when 36 units officially open the Christmas season there; the parade is sponsored by the Jackson Retail Merchants Association.

Remodeling of Cape Girardeau city offices in Common Pleas Courthouse is underway and will eliminate the city council quarters on the first floor; in the future, council meetings will be held in Common Pleas Courtroom on the top floor of the building; the remodeling is being done to provide quarters for the first full-time city attorney and his secretary.