Out of the past: Dec. 7

After 40 years and nearly 10,000 road tests, Robert L. Hente, 59, of Cape Girardeau has given his last test as a driver's examiner for the Missouri State Highway Patrol; after taking 30 days leave, he officially will retire Jan. 1 as examiner supervisor at the patrol's Cape Girardeau based license-examination facility.
A citizens' Solid Waste Task Force recommends the Cape Girardeau City Council implement volume-based pricing for solid-waste service; the task force learned in its research 18 percent of all waste in the landfill is yard waste and 40 percent is newsprint.
The Cape Girardeau City Council instructed city attorney Stephen N. Limbaugh yesterday to draw up an ordinance to license boarding and rooming houses within the city and to inspect them periodically; the measure stems from complaints from officials of the State Welfare Office and city and county health officers against a rooming house in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
A.W. Zimmer Jr. has been elected president of Saint Francis Hospital's new board of trustees; other officers are vice president H.G. Schmitz, treasurer Carl Meyer and secretary Thomas L. Meyer; other members of the board are hospital administrator Sister M. Virgilia, assistant provincial Sister M. Barbara, Charles N. Harris, A.E. Birk, L.R. Roper Jr., Wayne Rust and C.W. Suedekum.
Snow falls in Cape Girardeau again, the third day of snow since the season's first fell five days ago; today's snowfall measures slightly over 2 inches by noon, bringing the season's total to about 7 inches.
Wesley Adams, 44, and Mrs. Tillie Cato Glover, 49, were found dead in Adams' barbershop at the rear of 300 S. Fountain St., yesterday morning; death was attributed to gas asphyxiation; a water pipe near the gas burner of the water heater had broken and apparently had extinguished the flame, allowing the gas to escape into the room.
Two of the men electrocuted by coming in contact with a live wire while working at the Anheuser-Busch Bevo plant in St. Louis a few days ago were from Scott County; Raymond Prince, 28, was from Commerce, Missouri, and Fred Will, 21, of Illmo.
The coldest weather of the season is at hand, with thermometers sinking to 14 degrees early this morning; weather forecasters in Cape Girardeau are predicting a heavy snow for tonight.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.