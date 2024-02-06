Out of the past: Dec. 7

1992

After 40 years and nearly 10,000 road tests, Robert L. Hente, 59, of Cape Girardeau has given his last test as a driver's examiner for the Missouri State Highway Patrol; after taking 30 days leave, he officially will retire Jan. 1 as examiner supervisor at the patrol's Cape Girardeau based license-examination facility.

A citizens' Solid Waste Task Force recommends the Cape Girardeau City Council implement volume-based pricing for solid-waste service; the task force learned in its research 18 percent of all waste in the landfill is yard waste and 40 percent is newsprint.

1967

The Cape Girardeau City Council instructed city attorney Stephen N. Limbaugh yesterday to draw up an ordinance to license boarding and rooming houses within the city and to inspect them periodically; the measure stems from complaints from officials of the State Welfare Office and city and county health officers against a rooming house in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

A.W. Zimmer Jr. has been elected president of Saint Francis Hospital's new board of trustees; other officers are vice president H.G. Schmitz, treasurer Carl Meyer and secretary Thomas L. Meyer; other members of the board are hospital administrator Sister M. Virgilia, assistant provincial Sister M. Barbara, Charles N. Harris, A.E. Birk, L.R. Roper Jr., Wayne Rust and C.W. Suedekum.