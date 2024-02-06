Out of the past: Dec. 6

1998

Some 900 of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese's 57,439 parishioners will receive tickets to attend the papal Mass on Jan. 27 in St. Louis; the tickets will be distributed by the parish pastors based on the number of members in each parish, the number of tickets alloted for each church ranging from as many as 62 to as few as two.

Five Sikeston, Missouri, men have become the first in Cape Girardeau County to be charged under a state law meant to provide police and prosecutors with additional tools in prosecuting drive-by shooting cases; the men -- ranging from ages 19 to 25 -- have been charged with the felony of unlawful use of a weapon for their alleged roles in two separate shooting incidents in Cape Girardeau within the past two weeks.

1973

Thomas M. Utterback of Columbia, Missouri, is Cape Girardeau's new city attorney; his appointment was confirmed by the City Council last night upon recommendation of city manager W.G. Lawley; Utterback, 26, will begin his duties here Jan. 1, replacing A. Robert Pierce Jr., who is now a member of the Missouri Public Service Commission.

By a vote of two to one, Cape Girardeau County Court decides not to accept the offer of the Jackson Industrial Board to trade the site of the present county jail for the six-acre tract in north Jackson that the board offered as a location for the proposed county law enforcement complex; instead, the court takes under consideration the board's offer that it would give the county six acres abutting Route D and Highway 61 North under the agreement that the complex would be built on the site.