Out of the past: Dec. 6

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Former Missouri governor Warren E. Hearnes, 73, is recuperating at home from heart-bypass surgery performed Nov. 27 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau; Hearnes, 73, was admitted to the hospital Nov. 24 after complaining of chest pains; wife Betty Hearnes says her husband is doing well.
Proposed global warming regulations could have a devastating impact on the nation's economy, U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson says; her concerns are shared by others, including the Missouri Farm Bureau and the National Federation of Independent Business; the Cape Girardeau Republican is one of two congresswomen from Missouri who are attending the global warming talks currently underway in Kyoto, Japan; Emerson and Karen McCarthy, a Kansas City Democrat, are part of the 14-member House delegation that is observing the United Nations talks, which could lead to an international agreement to combat global warming.
The calendar may not show it, but winter is here; the season's first severe cold front pushed through the area last night, plunging Cape Girardeau's temperature from yesterday's high of 62 to 17 at 9 a.m. today; while northern Missouri also saw freezing rain and light snow overnight, Southeast Missouri escaped heavy freezing precipitation.
Hoses so worn they burst during fire-prevention demonstrations, as well as an outdated and outmoded fire truck, are the basis of a plea from the Cape Girardeau County Volunteer Fire Department to the County Court for better firefighting equipment; following three recent mobile-home fires which more than pointed up the deficiencies of the fire department, the volunteer fire department last night asked the court to buy it new equipment; included would be a new chassis and all equipment to fit on the truck; now used is a 1967 chassis and 1959 equipment.
Shooting over the million dollar mark on declared value for the first time in history, Cape Girardeau construction projects placed underway in 1947 or pending under permit authorization stand at $1,032,100, boosted there by a November total of $108,250; the amount represents only the cost placed on the permit by the owner.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The State Highway Commission, meeting here Friday, got a good idea of the area's support of the Butler Bill, which favors an addition of a 2-cent per gallon gasoline tax for road purposes; 254 representatives from 12 Southeast Missouri counties approved the bill.
Nicholas E. Gonner, widely known editor and Catholic worker, who was born in Cape Girardeau, was drowned when an automobile in which he was riding skidded into a ditch and turned over near South Wayne, Wisconsin, on Saturday, according to his cousin, Bertha Eckhardt of Cape Girardeau; his daughter and a friend were also drowned, and three others escaped serious injury by fighting their way out of the wreckage; Gonner was the son of the late Nicholas Gonner, civil engineer and newspaper editor, who drew the first plat map of the city of Cape Girardeau.
George Cross, representative-elect of Cape Girardeau County, has been asked by Dr. G.B. Schulz, county coroner, to introduce a bill in the Legislature to make it possible for a coroner to confiscate all weapons in a homicide case; he has also asked Cross to introduce a similar bill, allowing officers of the law to confiscate all weapons found when a person is arrested for carrying concealed weapons.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
