Out of the past: Dec. 6

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Former Missouri governor Warren E. Hearnes, 73, is recuperating at home from heart-bypass surgery performed Nov. 27 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau; Hearnes, 73, was admitted to the hospital Nov. 24 after complaining of chest pains; wife Betty Hearnes says her husband is doing well.

Proposed global warming regulations could have a devastating impact on the nation's economy, U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson says; her concerns are shared by others, including the Missouri Farm Bureau and the National Federation of Independent Business; the Cape Girardeau Republican is one of two congresswomen from Missouri who are attending the global warming talks currently underway in Kyoto, Japan; Emerson and Karen McCarthy, a Kansas City Democrat, are part of the 14-member House delegation that is observing the United Nations talks, which could lead to an international agreement to combat global warming.

1972

The calendar may not show it, but winter is here; the season's first severe cold front pushed through the area last night, plunging Cape Girardeau's temperature from yesterday's high of 62 to 17 at 9 a.m. today; while northern Missouri also saw freezing rain and light snow overnight, Southeast Missouri escaped heavy freezing precipitation.

Hoses so worn they burst during fire-prevention demonstrations, as well as an outdated and outmoded fire truck, are the basis of a plea from the Cape Girardeau County Volunteer Fire Department to the County Court for better firefighting equipment; following three recent mobile-home fires which more than pointed up the deficiencies of the fire department, the volunteer fire department last night asked the court to buy it new equipment; included would be a new chassis and all equipment to fit on the truck; now used is a 1967 chassis and 1959 equipment.