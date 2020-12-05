Out of the past: Dec. 6

Cape Girardeau needs a new city board to foster economic development, Councilman Melvin Gateley says; he proposed last night that the council create a five-member board of governors to formulate a plan for economic development and look at funding public-private partnerships; some funding could come from motel and restaurant tax money, Gateley said.
There apparently will be a race in at least one Cape Girardeau City Council ward; Lawrence Godfrey, an unsuccessful candidate for a council seat in 1992, says he will challenge incumbent Melvin Gateley for the Ward 5 seat, but he still hasn't filed; Friday is the filing deadline for the April municipal election; so far, only the three incumbents -- Gateley, Dr. Melvin Kasten of Ward 4 and Jack Rickard of Ward 3 -- have filed.
The Rev. Harlan Webber, who serves as a missionary in the Philippines, speaks at both the morning and evening worship services at First General Baptist Church in Jackson; Webber and his wife are presently doing ministry in the United States before returning to the island.
There were new faces on the local business scene last week; Dino's Inn, an eatery catering to pizza and ravioli lovers, opened at 1034 Broadway in a building leased from Fred Dormeyer; Tom Bulian of St. Louis owns and operates the business.
Taking its first definitive step to acquire adequate airport facilities and assure the perpetuation of Harris Field, the City Council yesterday authorized Mayor R.E. Beckman to contract with the Reconstruction Finance Corp. for a month-to-month rental of certain facilities at the port at $50 per month.
The job situation in Cape Girardeau, wide open a few months back, has reversed itself with the return of veterans and war workers to the point where the ratio of men applicants to reported local job openings is 31 to 1.
A.C. Nielson, Cape Girardeau scoutmaster, is in Omaha, Nebraska, attending a meeting of representatives of the Boy Scouts from Missouri, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska to discuss the future of the organization.
Mrs. T.J. Caruthers, Cape Girardeau school nurse and an untiring worker of the Cape Girardeau Health Society, has been given the use of an automobile to carry on her work more comfortably and expeditiously in reaching all parts of the city; the health society donated the car and will aid in establishing a health center and clinic at Central High School for the better care of the children's health.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
