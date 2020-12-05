Out of the past: Dec. 6

1995

Cape Girardeau needs a new city board to foster economic development, Councilman Melvin Gateley says; he proposed last night that the council create a five-member board of governors to formulate a plan for economic development and look at funding public-private partnerships; some funding could come from motel and restaurant tax money, Gateley said.

There apparently will be a race in at least one Cape Girardeau City Council ward; Lawrence Godfrey, an unsuccessful candidate for a council seat in 1992, says he will challenge incumbent Melvin Gateley for the Ward 5 seat, but he still hasn't filed; Friday is the filing deadline for the April municipal election; so far, only the three incumbents -- Gateley, Dr. Melvin Kasten of Ward 4 and Jack Rickard of Ward 3 -- have filed.

1970

The Rev. Harlan Webber, who serves as a missionary in the Philippines, speaks at both the morning and evening worship services at First General Baptist Church in Jackson; Webber and his wife are presently doing ministry in the United States before returning to the island.

There were new faces on the local business scene last week; Dino's Inn, an eatery catering to pizza and ravioli lovers, opened at 1034 Broadway in a building leased from Fred Dormeyer; Tom Bulian of St. Louis owns and operates the business.