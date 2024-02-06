Out of the past: Dec. 6

JEFFERSON CITY -- Impeached Secretary of State Judi Moriarty's chief accuser told the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday she was ordered by her former boss to sign son Tim Moriary's election paperwork although it lacked his required signature; Barbara Campbell's testimony came during the opening day of the court's first impeachment trial since being given that responsibility by the Missouri Constitution in 1945.
Dexter, Missouri, has been picked as the site for the regional office of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, bypassing Cape Girardeau; during his campaign in 1992, Gov. Mel Carnahan promised to establish regional offices to make state services more accessible to local economic development organizations around the state.
Gun-wielding vandals destroyed 10 large display windows and damaged 10 vehicles at Rueseler Chevrolet Co., 606 S. Kingshighway, late last night, doing about $3,500 damage; police count 14 bullet holes in the display windows on the north and west sides of the building; some of the bullets penetrated the glass and struck a paneled interior wall, and one ricocheted and hit the windshield of a new car in the display room; outside, vandals shot out the windshields of six new pickup trucks, the windshield of a new car and shattered the rear glasses of two used station wagons.
August E. Birk of Cape Girardeau, president of A.E. Birk and Son Plumbing and Heating, dies early in the morning at a local hospital, where he had been a patient for two months; he was 69.
Final payment to depositors of the closed Sturdivant Bank, one amounting to 1.72% of their claims, will be made next week, says W.L. Tomlinson, assistant special deputy in charge of liquidation of banks for the state; payment of this small share -- the third distribution to be made -- will bring to 36.72% the amount of claims paid general depositors.
The Bond Booster Caravan from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, arrives for an afternoon street demonstration and two performances of the G.I. Show this evening at the Broadway Theater in support of the Sixth War Loan; weather conditions force cancellation of a scheduled early afternoon parade.
A stockholders' meeting of the Cape Girardeau Smeltering and Manufacturing Corp. was held at the Commercial Club yesterday, and the organization was dissolved; a new board of directors was elected and ordered to sell the property, pay the bills and liquidate the corporation.
The Felt Brothers Construction Co. of Kansas City, Missouri, has been engaged by the Jackson School Board to draw plans for the proposed new high school building; Felt Brothers makes a specialty of building only churches and school houses.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
