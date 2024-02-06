Out of the past: Dec. 6

1994

JEFFERSON CITY -- Impeached Secretary of State Judi Moriarty's chief accuser told the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday she was ordered by her former boss to sign son Tim Moriary's election paperwork although it lacked his required signature; Barbara Campbell's testimony came during the opening day of the court's first impeachment trial since being given that responsibility by the Missouri Constitution in 1945.

Dexter, Missouri, has been picked as the site for the regional office of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, bypassing Cape Girardeau; during his campaign in 1992, Gov. Mel Carnahan promised to establish regional offices to make state services more accessible to local economic development organizations around the state.

1969

Gun-wielding vandals destroyed 10 large display windows and damaged 10 vehicles at Rueseler Chevrolet Co., 606 S. Kingshighway, late last night, doing about $3,500 damage; police count 14 bullet holes in the display windows on the north and west sides of the building; some of the bullets penetrated the glass and struck a paneled interior wall, and one ricocheted and hit the windshield of a new car in the display room; outside, vandals shot out the windshields of six new pickup trucks, the windshield of a new car and shattered the rear glasses of two used station wagons.

August E. Birk of Cape Girardeau, president of A.E. Birk and Son Plumbing and Heating, dies early in the morning at a local hospital, where he had been a patient for two months; he was 69.