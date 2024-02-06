Out of the past: Dec. 6

1993

Gallery 100 and the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts, for the past 7 1/2 years located in the bank building at 100 Broadway, will move at the end of the month to temporary lodgings at 1707 Mount Auburn Road; Boatmen's Bank, which owns the building at 100 Broadway, needs the gallery space for storage.

The Cape Girardeau City Council agreed to table a proposed trash fee hike until its Dec. 20 meeting to allow for citizens' comments and a staff presentation regarding the plan; a trash fee increase imposed less than two years ago was one of the more contentious issues faced by the present council.

1968

An agreement to sell Superior Electric Products Co., on Nash Road after the first to the year to United Industrial Syndicate of New York is announced by chairman of the board, Joseph H. Quatmann Jr; the plant is to continue operation under its present management.

James L. Mullins, 30, was named the new superintendent of Trail of Tears State Park; Mullins, who is married and has one child, will be transferred here from Graham Cave State Park in Montgomery County, Missouri.