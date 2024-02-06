Out of the past: Dec. 6

Gallery 100 and the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts, for the past 7 1/2 years located in the bank building at 100 Broadway, will move at the end of the month to temporary lodgings at 1707 Mount Auburn Road; Boatmen's Bank, which owns the building at 100 Broadway, needs the gallery space for storage.
The Cape Girardeau City Council agreed to table a proposed trash fee hike until its Dec. 20 meeting to allow for citizens' comments and a staff presentation regarding the plan; a trash fee increase imposed less than two years ago was one of the more contentious issues faced by the present council.
An agreement to sell Superior Electric Products Co., on Nash Road after the first to the year to United Industrial Syndicate of New York is announced by chairman of the board, Joseph H. Quatmann Jr; the plant is to continue operation under its present management.
James L. Mullins, 30, was named the new superintendent of Trail of Tears State Park; Mullins, who is married and has one child, will be transferred here from Graham Cave State Park in Montgomery County, Missouri.
The most serious fall and winter drought for many years has become costly in some respects, according to area farmers and farm leaders; Cape Girardeau County hasn't suffered badly, except that growth of wheat and other winter crops has been delayed, and livestock water is scarce; small streams have been dry for weeks.
It is announced that, because of wartime restrictions on electric current, no holiday lights will be strung in Cape Girardeau's business district this Christmas; also, due to the lateness of the season, the executive committee of the Retail Merchants' Bureau voted to dispense with street greenery as well.
President W.S. Dearmont of the Normal School and C.P. Coley of the Cape Girardeau Business College made arrangements with the city officials to keep their schools in operation, although on a severely restricted basis.
Judge John A. Snider in Common Pleas Court sustains the commissioners' report in the Main Street extension matter, giving the city 90 days in which to start work; when the commissioners made their report last summer, a number of property owners were dissatisfied with the division of the costs of the street improvement and employed attorney B.C. Hardesty to protest the report; ultimately, Snider was asked to settle the matter.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.