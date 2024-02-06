All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsDecember 6, 2017

Out of the past: Dec. 6

Skating pair Matt Buttrey and Sarah Booth recently won first place at the Midwestern Sectional Championships and will next advance to national competition; they will compete in the 1993 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Jan. 17 to 24 in Phoenix...

1992

Skating pair Matt Buttrey and Sarah Booth recently won first place at the Midwestern Sectional Championships and will next advance to national competition; they will compete in the 1993 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Jan. 17 to 24 in Phoenix.

The membership of Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts elected four new members to serve on the board of directors last month, which increased the current board to 15 members; new members elected were Bettye Black, Lyle Davis and Jackie Morgan for three-year terms and Cord Polen for a two-year term.

1967

OLD APPLETON, Mo. -- A tractor-trailer truck leaves U.S. 61 on the curving north approach to the Apple Creek bridge here and plows through two yards before coming to a stop, 15 feet short of the Herbert Buchheit home; the driver says he swerved off the highway to avoid a school bus that had stopped in front of him.

Three blocks of downtown Illmo will be turned into a riot area Sunday as more than 500 National Guardsmen move in for a 5 1/2-hour riot-training exercise; guardsmen, some posing as rioters, looters, arsonists and snipers, will oppose other guardsmen acting as the subduing force.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

The war service roll, installed at Grace Methodist Church and containing the names of members of the congregation in the armed services, is dedicated in the morning; members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion attend the service in a body in commemoration of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

In a full dress rehearsal for the officially-ordered blackout a week hence, Cape Girardeau observed its first practice air raid alert yesterday afternoon and, aside from unimportant bobbles due in the main to lack of experience, it was practically perfect from the standpoint of civilian cooperation; aimed particularly at making air-raid regulations effective in business sections, the 20-minute alert found traffic at a standstill, the streets deserted of pedestrians and air-raid shelters filled.

1917

I.H. Page, a venerable building contractor, died Nov. 28 in Chicago where he went four years ago last August to reside with his daughters; in his day, Page was one of the most successful contractors in St. Louis; he was long associated with the late architect J.B. Legg; when Legg drew plans for the Normal Academic building here, Page was sent down to superintend its construction under Edward F. Regenhardt.

Preferring not to wait for the selective draft to catch him and require his service in the Army, Harold Stubblefield, son of W.H. Stubblefield Jr., leaves for St. Louis to enlist in the Navy and do his bit to help the country whip the Kaiser and his war lords.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy