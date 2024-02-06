Out of the past: Dec. 6

Skating pair Matt Buttrey and Sarah Booth recently won first place at the Midwestern Sectional Championships and will next advance to national competition; they will compete in the 1993 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Jan. 17 to 24 in Phoenix.
The membership of Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts elected four new members to serve on the board of directors last month, which increased the current board to 15 members; new members elected were Bettye Black, Lyle Davis and Jackie Morgan for three-year terms and Cord Polen for a two-year term.
OLD APPLETON, Mo. -- A tractor-trailer truck leaves U.S. 61 on the curving north approach to the Apple Creek bridge here and plows through two yards before coming to a stop, 15 feet short of the Herbert Buchheit home; the driver says he swerved off the highway to avoid a school bus that had stopped in front of him.
Three blocks of downtown Illmo will be turned into a riot area Sunday as more than 500 National Guardsmen move in for a 5 1/2-hour riot-training exercise; guardsmen, some posing as rioters, looters, arsonists and snipers, will oppose other guardsmen acting as the subduing force.
The war service roll, installed at Grace Methodist Church and containing the names of members of the congregation in the armed services, is dedicated in the morning; members of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion attend the service in a body in commemoration of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
In a full dress rehearsal for the officially-ordered blackout a week hence, Cape Girardeau observed its first practice air raid alert yesterday afternoon and, aside from unimportant bobbles due in the main to lack of experience, it was practically perfect from the standpoint of civilian cooperation; aimed particularly at making air-raid regulations effective in business sections, the 20-minute alert found traffic at a standstill, the streets deserted of pedestrians and air-raid shelters filled.
I.H. Page, a venerable building contractor, died Nov. 28 in Chicago where he went four years ago last August to reside with his daughters; in his day, Page was one of the most successful contractors in St. Louis; he was long associated with the late architect J.B. Legg; when Legg drew plans for the Normal Academic building here, Page was sent down to superintend its construction under Edward F. Regenhardt.
Preferring not to wait for the selective draft to catch him and require his service in the Army, Harold Stubblefield, son of W.H. Stubblefield Jr., leaves for St. Louis to enlist in the Navy and do his bit to help the country whip the Kaiser and his war lords.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
