Out of the past: Dec. 6

1992

Skating pair Matt Buttrey and Sarah Booth recently won first place at the Midwestern Sectional Championships and will next advance to national competition; they will compete in the 1993 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Jan. 17 to 24 in Phoenix.

The membership of Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts elected four new members to serve on the board of directors last month, which increased the current board to 15 members; new members elected were Bettye Black, Lyle Davis and Jackie Morgan for three-year terms and Cord Polen for a two-year term.

1967

OLD APPLETON, Mo. -- A tractor-trailer truck leaves U.S. 61 on the curving north approach to the Apple Creek bridge here and plows through two yards before coming to a stop, 15 feet short of the Herbert Buchheit home; the driver says he swerved off the highway to avoid a school bus that had stopped in front of him.

Three blocks of downtown Illmo will be turned into a riot area Sunday as more than 500 National Guardsmen move in for a 5 1/2-hour riot-training exercise; guardsmen, some posing as rioters, looters, arsonists and snipers, will oppose other guardsmen acting as the subduing force.