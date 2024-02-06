Out of the past: Dec. 5

1998

If the people beside the Salvation Army kettles seem to be swinging those bells more briskly than usual this holiday season, perhaps it is because the 1998 Tree of Lights campaign is running behind; the campaign so far has raised $56,512 toward its goal of $200,000; receipts from the kettles are $8,000 behind the $37,000 that had been taken in by this time last year; the campaign is about $3,000 behind in mail donations.

C.W. "Woody" Rushing, 85, of Cape Girardeau dies at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau; Rushing worked as a laborer, deckhand and boat operator on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers during the 1930s; later, he was president of Missouri Dry Dock and Repair, North American Barge Inc., Missouri- Illinois Barge Line Co, Missouri Boats Supply Co., Erlbacher Boat Construction Co., Cape Towing Corp. and Missouri Boat Construction; in January 1979, he began the Rushing Marine Corp. with his son, Michael W. Rushing of Jackson; he is survived by his wife, son and two grandchildren.

1973

The long-proposed Cape Girardeau County Public Health Unit went down in defeat for a third time yesterday, but supporters say they are not giving up; they say the proposal will be presented to county voters a fourth time next year, at either the April or August election; Tuesday's balloting was 2,328 for the unit and 1,781 against it; it required a two-thirds majority to pass.

Legislative attempts by Missouri's two senators, Thomas F. Eagleton and Stuart Symington, to lift tolls from the Chester (Illinois) Bridge have moved ahead; in a joint announcement late yesterday, the senators said the Senate Public Works Committee has reported out of committee the omnibus Water Resources Bill, which includes a proposal for making the bridge free; under the plan, tolls would accumulate in a sinking fund to pay the indebtedness on the bridge in a period of two years or less.