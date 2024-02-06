Out of the past: Dec. 5

A circuit judge has ordered Southeast Missouri State University to pay $600,000 to an AIDS-infected Cape Girardeau man fired by the school in 1996; Judge Fred Copeland of New Madrid, Missouri, awarded the man $500,000 in back pay, lost future wages, emotional and physical damage, and past and future medical expenses; the judge also ordered the university to pay $100,000 in punitive damages and attorneys' fees; in the judgment, Copeland said he would have ordered the university to pay more in punitive damages if it weren't a government institution.
Five people have been appointed to serve on the first board of trustees for the newly formed Cape Girardeau County Common Sewer District; voters in the Fruitland-Pocahontas area approved establishment of the sewer district in November; members of the sewer board are Mark Kasten of Pocahontas, Sharon Schuessler of Fruitland, Ed Close of rural Jackson, Chris Johnston of Fruitland and Gerald Jones of Fruitland.
A relationship which man can establish with his Creator is outlined through the medium of music by Russell E. Newport to nearly 75 persons attending the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at Holiday Inn; Newport is president of the Board of Regents of Southwest Missouri State University at Springfield; a Christian layman, choir director and soloist, he is here to lead the music at a revival being held this week at First Baptist Church.
Around 7:34 p.m., Hal B. Lehman, Cape Girardeau public schools business manager, jokingly remarks, "I think I'll go home, get my saw, hammer and nails and go to work"; he sets the mood for administrators gathered at the school board office on North Clark Avenue, as they watch the votes pile up to a more than 4 to 1 victory for the $995,000 school bond issue; the money will be used to renovate Franklin School, complete the remodeling of Washington and Lorimier, and construct an addition to the Vocational-Technical School.
As a further step toward a solution of Cape Girardeau's parking and traffic problem, the City Council has passed an ordinance providing for 10-minute parking on the Fountain Street side of the post office; the ordinance, effective 24 hours daily, was passed yesterday with an emergency clause, making it enforceable at once.
While there is a critical shortage of fuel oil for heating homes and business houses in Cape Girardeau, and with no relief in sight, the present number of stoves and furnaces of the city can be supplied barring any unforeseen incidents, say representatives of local retail firms supplying the fuel; still, dealers urge consumers to use the fuel as sparingly as possible.
Appearing before the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday, E.J. Deal, president of the Southeast Missouri Trust Co., declared that the license on his institution "is illegal, wrong and excessive"; he says he won't pay the $400 annual tax assessed against the bank until a full investigation of the ordinance providing for the license is made; if Deal is correct and the tax is illegal, the city will lose this revenue in addition to the $100 formerly paid yearly by First National Bank; the latter bank a month ago refused to pay the tax on the ground that it was a federal organization and not liable for municipal license.
Repairs that are expected to cost more than $10,000 are being made on St. Vincent's College to make the school, the oldest in this section of the state, an up-to-date, modern institution; each room in the building has been gone over carefully, and workers are now calistoning the outside; when finished, the school will have the appearance of a stone structure.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
