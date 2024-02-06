Out of the past: Dec. 5

1997

A circuit judge has ordered Southeast Missouri State University to pay $600,000 to an AIDS-infected Cape Girardeau man fired by the school in 1996; Judge Fred Copeland of New Madrid, Missouri, awarded the man $500,000 in back pay, lost future wages, emotional and physical damage, and past and future medical expenses; the judge also ordered the university to pay $100,000 in punitive damages and attorneys' fees; in the judgment, Copeland said he would have ordered the university to pay more in punitive damages if it weren't a government institution.

Five people have been appointed to serve on the first board of trustees for the newly formed Cape Girardeau County Common Sewer District; voters in the Fruitland-Pocahontas area approved establishment of the sewer district in November; members of the sewer board are Mark Kasten of Pocahontas, Sharon Schuessler of Fruitland, Ed Close of rural Jackson, Chris Johnston of Fruitland and Gerald Jones of Fruitland.

1972

A relationship which man can establish with his Creator is outlined through the medium of music by Russell E. Newport to nearly 75 persons attending the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at Holiday Inn; Newport is president of the Board of Regents of Southwest Missouri State University at Springfield; a Christian layman, choir director and soloist, he is here to lead the music at a revival being held this week at First Baptist Church.

Around 7:34 p.m., Hal B. Lehman, Cape Girardeau public schools business manager, jokingly remarks, "I think I'll go home, get my saw, hammer and nails and go to work"; he sets the mood for administrators gathered at the school board office on North Clark Avenue, as they watch the votes pile up to a more than 4 to 1 victory for the $995,000 school bond issue; the money will be used to renovate Franklin School, complete the remodeling of Washington and Lorimier, and construct an addition to the Vocational-Technical School.