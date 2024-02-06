Out of the past: Dec. 5

1996

Gasoline prices in the Cape Girardeau area have climbed to nearly $1.25 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel at most stations, the highest price since January 1991; Mike Right of the AAA Auto Club of Missouri says gasoline inventories are at the lowest level nationally since the 1960s; he says low supply is the main reason for high fuel prices.

Flood buyout efforts in Cape Girardeau received another financial boost Monday through $300,000 from the Missouri Department of Economic Development; the additional funding, which comes from the Community Development Block Grant program, brings the total budget for the city's buyout program to $2,240,585.

1971

Special activities mark the 20th anniversary of Faith Baptist Temple in Cape Girardeau; the Rev. A.B. Hess, pastor of Columbia (Missouri) Baptist Temple is the speaker at the morning worship service, when all charter members of the church are recognized; pastor of the church is the Rev. Dallas Williams.

Florsheim Shoe Co. has seen a marked sales increase in the men's division of its operation; the firm's old plant on Main Street is being renovated and some of the expanded business, chiefly heel production, is being taken care of there; currently there are about 150 persons employed at this plant, with the possibility of additional employment later; the new plant on South West End Boulevard and Highway 74 employs 650.