Out of the past: Dec. 5

City Councilman Melvin Gateley wants the city to establish a board of governors to look at funding public-private partnerships such as the one proposed for Old St. Vincent's College; the Cape Girardeau City Council tabled the matter last night over the objections of Gateley, who said the city needs to formulate a strategy to fund a wide range of economic development projects.
Cape Girardeau public schools Superintendent Neyland Clark plans to stay on the job for another 2 1/2 years; he made the announcement Monday by submitting his resignation, effective June 30, 1998, at the end of his current contract with the school district; the Cape Girardeau Board of Education is in the middle of strategic planning for the next five years; by officially notifying the board of his intentions, Clark says he hopes to give the members as much flexibility as possible in the decisions they make.
Work began this week in Illmo on a $494,500 public housing project for low-income families and the elderly; the construction start is the culmination of almost four years of planning by members of the Illmo Housing Authority; the 30-unit project is scheduled for completion in August 1971.
Cape Girardeau County is among 23 Missouri counties receiving federal education grants totaling more than $6.5 million; the majority of the $254,254.94 awarded the county will be used for educatable retarded children for remedial and preventive education at Washington, May Greene, Lorimier and Schultz schools.
Lafe Shrum, 37, a farmer of near Bloomfield, Missouri, was brought to Saint Francis Hospital last night for treatment of an injury to a leg sustained when a tree he was cutting near his home fell on him; Shrum, who was alone, lay pinned under the tree for more than an hour before members of the family, hunting for him after he was late for supper, found him.
With the country egg supply only fairly large the past few days, dealers in Cape Girardeau warn the present cold snap may reduce egg production; the retail price generally is under 60 cents per dozen, less than a nickel per egg.
A Southeast Missouri High School Basketball League was organized at Sikeston yesterday, with Cape Girardeau school superintendent J.N. Crocker as president; the schools included in the league are Cape Girardeau, Illmo, Fornfelt, Chaffee, Puxico, Charleston and Malden.
Jack Daugherty, popular baseball pitcher and football player who has been here for some time, leaves for his home in Richland Center, Wisconsin; it is said Daugherty will go South in April, having received offers from Three-I League clubs to sign as a pitcher.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.