Out of the past: Dec. 5

1995

City Councilman Melvin Gateley wants the city to establish a board of governors to look at funding public-private partnerships such as the one proposed for Old St. Vincent's College; the Cape Girardeau City Council tabled the matter last night over the objections of Gateley, who said the city needs to formulate a strategy to fund a wide range of economic development projects.

Cape Girardeau public schools Superintendent Neyland Clark plans to stay on the job for another 2 1/2 years; he made the announcement Monday by submitting his resignation, effective June 30, 1998, at the end of his current contract with the school district; the Cape Girardeau Board of Education is in the middle of strategic planning for the next five years; by officially notifying the board of his intentions, Clark says he hopes to give the members as much flexibility as possible in the decisions they make.

1970

Work began this week in Illmo on a $494,500 public housing project for low-income families and the elderly; the construction start is the culmination of almost four years of planning by members of the Illmo Housing Authority; the 30-unit project is scheduled for completion in August 1971.

Cape Girardeau County is among 23 Missouri counties receiving federal education grants totaling more than $6.5 million; the majority of the $254,254.94 awarded the county will be used for educatable retarded children for remedial and preventive education at Washington, May Greene, Lorimier and Schultz schools.